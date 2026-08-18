Braves Sign Recently Released Dodgers Catcher During Twins Series

The Atlanta Braves signed a recently released Los Angeles Dodgers catcher during their series against the Minnesota Twins.

Atlanta is looking to add more depth to the organization, and the team signed veteran catcher Chuckie Robinson to a minor league deal, according to the MLB transactions log. He was assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers.

The Dodgers released Robinson on August 12, and not even a week later, the Braves signed him to add some catching depth. Robinson has appeared in 4 MLB seasons, as he made his debut in 2022 with the Cincinnati Reds.

Robinson also played for the Chicago White Sox in 2024 and has spent parts of the last two years with the Dodgers. This season, Robinson appeared in 8 games, hitting .087 with 1 RBI. In his MLB career, Robinson is hitting .124 with 2 home runs and 6 RBIs in 60 career games.

Robinson was selected in the 21st round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros.

Braves Add Catching Depth

The Braves added Robinson to add some catching depth to the system.

Atlanta has Drake Baldwin and Sean Murphy as the only catchers on the Braves’ 40-man roster, but Robinson can add some depth to the system.

Robinson joins Triple-A Gwinnett, which now has four catchers on the roster, and all four are MLB veterans, including Sandy Leon, Maverick Handley, Jair Camargo, and now Robinson.

However, Camargo is on the 7-day injured list; Robinson will fill his spot for the time being and add some depth to the organization.

Atlanta Drops Series Opener to Twins

The Braves suffered a 4-2 road loss to the Minnesota Twins on Monday in the series opener.

Martin Perez had his 18-inning scoreless streak come to an end as he allowed 4 runs in the first inning.

“They don’t chase a lot,” Pérez said. “I was looking to see if they would start chasing my changeup, and they didn’t swing at it. They’re a really good team. After the first inning, I started throwing more four-seamers and two-seamers down and away, got back to my plan, and was able to go into the fifth to hold the game.”

Perez ended up going 5 innings, allowing 4 runs on 9 hits, while striking out 3. He ended up giving Atlanta a chance to win, which is what manager Walt Weiss was impressed about.

“Tough first [inning] — didn’t have his typical command,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said. “I think he started leaning on the two-seamer after that and got through five, which was nice considering that first inning. …

“That’s the difference, right?. I mean, sometimes with a young pitcher, you go out there and that turns into a meltdown. But Martín can pull it together, make some adjustments, and get through five.”

With the loss, the Braves are 74-51 and atop the NL East. Atlanta will look to even up the series on Tuesday at 7:40 p.m. ET.