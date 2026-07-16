Atlanta Braves Sign Intriguing Catcher To $1.25 Million Deal Before Rangers Game

On Friday evening, the Atlanta Braves will play their first game after the All-Star break when they host the Texas Rangers at Truist Park.

The Braves went into the break following a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday in Missouri.

Braves Sign Intriguing Catcher For $1.25 Million

Earlier this week, the Braves selected Jack Brenner in the 7th round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

Gaurav Vedak of Battery Power wrote (on July 12): “Braves take prep catcher Jack Brenner out of Wisconsin in the 7th round. Safe to say the success of Drake Baldwin has really opened up doors up in Wisconsin.”

It’s now been announced that Brenner has signed a deal with the Braves.

Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline wrote: “Jack Brenner signs w/ @Braves for $1.25 million. Ties all-time 7th-rd bonus record, set last year by Matt Fisher w/ @Phillies. Slot 202 value = $307,300. Wisconsin HS C, line-drive swing, very athletic, flashes plus run times, solid arm. @OU_baseball recruit. @MLBDraft”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying:

Mark Bowman: “The Braves have now signed each of their first 12 selections. Brenner gets $1.25M to pass on playing for Oklahoma. He matched the 7th round record for a signing bonus and Hirschkorn ($3,997, 500) gained the record for the highest bonus given to a player after the second round. Atlanta’s past two Draft classes have significantly improved the farm system.”

@CrosbyBaseball: “Braves have set/tied records for largest bonuses in the 3rd and 7th rounds with this signing of Brenner, while last year’s 4th rounder (Briggs McKenzie) got the largest bonus of our entire 2025 draft Tracker’s updated, and the Braves are VERY close to hitting the 5% overage.”

@TGreenhutOD: “With the signing of Jack Brenner, Atlanta has signed their first 12 selections. I threw together this table to display just how much value we got out of this draft. You are a wizard, Ronit Shah & co.”

@GDMLosB: “I wasn’t sure they were going to pull this one off. We might look back on this draft for years.”

@ato16mep: “The Braves have announced signing all of their top 10 draft picks while the Reds have not announced a single signing. Head scratcher for sure.”

Braves Right Now

The Braves are the top team in the National League East with a 55-40 record in 95 games.

They are 2.0 games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies.