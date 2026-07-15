Atlanta Braves Sign Player For $2.7 Million Before Rangers Series

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves will be back at Truist Park to host the Texas Rangers for their first series after the All-Star break.

The Braves are coming off a 4-3 win on Sunday over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Braves Sign Player For Under $2.7 Million

Earlier this week, the Braves selected Carter Beck in the first round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

The MLB Draft wrote (on July 11): “With the 26th pick in the 2026 Draft, the @Braves select @IndStBaseball outfielder Carter Beck, No. 193 on the Top 250 Draft prospects list.”

Carlos Collazo of Baseball America, Beck has now signed with the Braves.

Collazo wrote: “The Braves signed their 26th overall pick, OF Carter Beck, for $2,684,100. Slot value for that pick is $3,578,800. A $894,700 under slot deal.”

Here’s what people were saying:

@LethalPlatypus1: “A lot of tools to go along with savings for the prep arms”

@WTDBraves2021WS: “As expected underslot”

Rick Semmler: “Underpaid by 800K. Also think it’s one of reasons Braves took him at that spot. Believe it was known he’d sign for less so they could give money to others. 2.5 mil isn’t bad though”

@30DBlair: “they shoulda just took the guy they wanted and paid him and then gave Beck $300K in the 5th or 6th he just became a millionaire because the geniuses in Atlanta wanted to “save money” lolololool”

@LethalPlatypus1: “Carter Beck is one of my favorite picks. Saved money to be able to sign the prep arms, and still comes with 5 tools. Carter Beck at Indiana state-.346/.446/.637 – 1.083 OPS 16 HRS, 35 total XBH’s 35 Walks to 33 strikeouts Drake Baldwin at Mo State- .341/.448/.647 – 1.094 OPS 19 HRS. 33 Total XBH’s 37 Walks to 37 Strikeouts Eerily they have almost identical numbers in the same conference. And @carterbeck2023 has an great glove, and wheels. There is a ton to be excited for for the pick Drake Baldwin brought to Atlanta”

Braves Right Now

The Braves are the first-place team in the National League East with a 55-40 record.

They are 2.0 games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies.