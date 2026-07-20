Former Atlanta Braves 1st-Round Pick Released By Current MLB Team

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves finished their series with the Texas Rangers at Truist Park.

The Braves won by a score of 8-5 (and took two out of three in the series).

Former Braves 1st-Round Pick Released

Also on Sunday, news came out that former Braves pitcher Lucas Sims had been released by the Chicago White Sox.

MLB.com wrote: “Charlotte Knights released RHP Lucas Sims.”

Sims had been in the middle of his first season with the White Sox’ organization.

He went 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA in nine MLB games.

More recently, Sims had been with their Triple-Affiliate (Charlotte).

It will be interesting to see if another team picks up Sims before the end of the 2026 season.

The 32-year-old could provide good pitching depth.

Looking At Sims

Sims was picked in the 1st round of the 2012 MLB Draft by the Braves.

He spent part of two seasons at the MLB level with Atlanta before getting traded to the Cincinnati Reds.

The Reds wrote (on July 30, 2018) via X: “The #Reds have acquired RHP Lucas Sims, RHP Matt Wisler and OF Preston Tucker from the Braves in exchange for OF Adam Duvall.”

Sims also had quick stints with the Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox before the White Sox.

Over 272 career games (and 10 MLB seasons), he has gone 23-21 with a 4.85 ERA.

Braves Right Now

The Braves have had a very strong first half of the 2026 MLB season.

They are the first-place team in the National League East with a 57-41 record in 98 games.

Following the Rangers, the Braves will remain at home to host the San Diego Padres on Monday.