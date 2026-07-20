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Former Atlanta Braves 1st-Round Pick Released By Current MLB Team

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DENVER, CO - AUGUST 17: Starting pitcher Lucas Sims #50 of the Atlanta Braves stares at home plate in the first inning at Coors Field on August 17, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Joe Mahoney/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves finished their series with the Texas Rangers at Truist Park.

The Braves won by a score of 8-5 (and took two out of three in the series).

Former Braves 1st-Round Pick Released

GettyLucas Sims #39 of the Chicago White Sox delivers a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning at Rate Field on April 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Also on Sunday, news came out that former Braves pitcher Lucas Sims had been released by the Chicago White Sox.

MLB.com wrote: “Charlotte Knights released RHP Lucas Sims.”

Sims had been in the middle of his first season with the White Sox’ organization.

He went 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA in nine MLB games.

More recently, Sims had been with their Triple-Affiliate (Charlotte).

GettyLucas Sims #39 of the Chicago White Sox delivers a pitch during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rate Field on April 14, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

It will be interesting to see if another team picks up Sims before the end of the 2026 season.

The 32-year-old could provide good pitching depth.

Looking At Sims

GettyLucas Sims #50 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at SunTrust Park on September 20, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sims was picked in the 1st round of the 2012 MLB Draft by the Braves.

He spent part of two seasons at the MLB level with Atlanta before getting traded to the Cincinnati Reds.

The Reds wrote (on July 30, 2018) via X: “The #Reds have acquired RHP Lucas Sims, RHP Matt Wisler and OF Preston Tucker from the Braves in exchange for OF Adam Duvall.”

GettyLucas Sims #39 of the Cincinnati Reds pitches in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park on September 3, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Sims also had quick stints with the Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox before the White Sox.

Over 272 career games (and 10 MLB seasons), he has gone 23-21 with a 4.85 ERA.

Braves Right Now

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves rounds third base after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Truist Park on July 19, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves have had a very strong first half of the 2026 MLB season.

They are the first-place team in the National League East with a 57-41 record in 98 games.

Following the Rangers, the Braves will remain at home to host the San Diego Padres on Monday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former Atlanta Braves 1st-Round Pick Released By Current MLB Team

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