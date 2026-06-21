Braves Named ‘Sleeper’ Team for Tarik Skubal According to MLB Insider

Tarik Skubal will be the most sought-after player at this year’s trade deadline. Several MLB executives predict the Atlanta Braves to be the sleeper team in the Skubal sweepstakes, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

Nightengale says the cost could be two of their Top 10 prospects, including their one Top 100.

The Braves make sense as a potential Skubal suitor. They just won a tight series against the Milwaukee Brewers at home. They have a stranglehold on the National League East division and are looking for a first-round bye in the postseason.

Why the Braves Would Pursue Tarik Skubal

Spencer Strider’s latest injury adds urgency for the Braves to pursue starting pitching at the deadline. Strider suffered an elbow injury on their last road trip and has been shut down from throwing for another three weeks. His return is looking late-August at the earliest.

Atlanta is currently fielding a starting rotation of Chris Sale, Bryce Elder, Martin Perez, Grant Holmes, and JR Ritchie. Sale is having a Cy Young-caliber season on the mound. Elder is having a career year on the mound after years of struggles.

Between Holmes and Ritchie, there’s a lot of uncertainty in that rotation. Ritchie made his MLB debut earlier in the season, but has struggled. He carries a 5.28 ERA across his first 30.2 innings.

Holmes has a 4.33 ERA and a 5.27 FIP in 68.2 innings. He’s averaging around five innings a start, although his last one was cut short by rain. He profiles more as a fifth starter and a long man in the postseason.

A Skubal deal gives the Braves more rotation impact heading into the postseason. They would have a postseason rotation of Sale, Skubal, Elder, and Perez/Strider in this scenario. However, the Tigers‘ ace probably won’t be the only starter Atlanta pursues at the trade deadline.

Braves Trade Cost to Get Tarik Skubal

As Nightengale notes, the cost for a Tarik Skubal trade is multiple top 10 prospects in the organization, with a Top 100 prospect included.

The Braves have two Top 100 prospects in JR Ritchie and Cam Caminiti. It’s unlikely Atlanta deals Ritchie, even with his early struggles, for two months of Skubal. But the same question could be asked if the Tigers want Caminiti, who’s a couple of years away from making any MLB impact.

Two prospects this year have enjoyed big 2026 seasons. The first is outfielder Eric Hartman, who is slashing .300/.362/.580 with the Braves’ High-A affiliate. The other is 2025 first-rounder Tate Southisene, who hit .297 with a .929 OPS with Augusta before a midseason promotion.

Atlanta is also getting a talent infusion in the draft. Drake Baldwin winning Rookie of the Year last season gave them an extra first-round pick. The Braves own the No. 9 and No. 26 pick in the draft, which could mean two more highly-ranked prospects joining the organization.

Other prospects that could appeal to the Braves include Owen Murphy, John Gil, and Alex Lodise. Murphy could be the most appealing of the three, since he’s a candidate for a late-season debut. He’s pitching fairly well with Triple-A Gwinnett and would require a 40-man roster decision in November.

Atlanta has the prospect depth to target Skubal; the question will be how seriously they go after the two-time Cy Young Award winner. If the price is too high, they have plenty of options to look at.