Braves Deadline Plans Shift Following Spencer Strider Injury Update

The Atlanta Braves got some good news regarding Spencer Strider’s elbow, but he’ll still remain out for a while. The team announced that Strider will be shut down for four weeks before being re-evaluated.

At a minimum, he’ll be shut down until the All-Star break before the follow-up MRI necessary to start throwing again. Since he’ll be down for four weeks, he’ll need at least four more weeks to build back up to a starter.

With that timeline in mind, Strider is probably down until late August or early September. The division might not be in play, as the Braves nurse an eight-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East. However, the injury may have more implications regarding their deadline and postseason plans.

Atlanta enters play on June 15 with a 46-25 record, the best record in the National League. As the team prepares for the postseason, they’ll want to shore up their weak spots to avoid an early exit.

How Spencer Strider’s Injury Affects Braves Deadline Plans

Knowing what the timeline for Spencer Strider’s return is, it will be interesting to see what the Braves do at the deadline. Their current rotation is Chris Sale, Bryce Elder, Martin Perez, Grant Holmes, and JR Ritchie.

While it’s likely Atlanta will get Strider back before the postseason, they still have questions with their starting rotation. Sale and Elder are virtual locks to start in the postseason based on their 2026 performance, but the other two spots are uncertain. Much of it will depend on how Perez and Strider look down the stretch.

There are a lot of moving pieces concerning the Braves’ rotation. They recently activated Hurston Waldrep from the injured list and optioned him to Triple-A. He could get a look between now and the trade deadline to see if the club needs to add a starter.

Another player to keep an eye on is Spencer Schwellenbach. The right-hander has been recovering from arthroscopic surgery to remove bone spurs. This comes after a fractured elbow ended his 2025 season. He’s currently in a throwing program, but is still far away from throwing off a mound.

Potential Starting Pitching Targets at the Deadline

If the Braves do target starting pitching, it has to be someone certain to be in their playoff rotation. They have plenty of No. 5 starter options already in Holmes, Ritchie, and Waldrep.

The Braves have enough rotation depth that they don’t need to land a controllable arm, which comes at a considerable talent cost. While it’s unlikely they target Tarik Skubal, there are still some pitchers worth pursuing. Rental arms such as Freddy Peralta, Casey Mize, or Sonny Gray make a lot of sense for the club.

The issue the Braves face is a lack of MLB-ready talent in their system that teams would covet. JR Ritchie and Didier Fuentes certainly qualify as such talent, but Atlanta seems unlikely to deal either pitcher. Fuentes looks like a future leverage arm, while Ritchie is one of their best internal options for 2027.

Atlanta has to be careful not to trade too much of their starting pitching depth. Perez will be a free agent after the season, so they’ll need to fill that spot in the offseason. However, that’s a problem for general manager Alex Anthopoulos to address in December. Right now, he needs to put the Braves in the best position to win in 2026.