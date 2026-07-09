Atlanta Braves Announce Dominic Smith Decision Before Pirates Series Finale

On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves will look to win their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

The teams are tied up at 1-1.

Most recently, the Braves won Wednesday’s game by a score of 3-0.

Dominic Smith was not in the lineup.

Braves Announce Dominic Smith Decision

For Thursday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 7/9 M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B D. Baldwin C M. Dubón LF D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski RF J. Jarvis SS B. Elder SP”

Smith is back in the lineup on Thursday (and hitting 6th).

He comes into the day batting .267 with 54 hits, six home runs, 35 RBIs and 30 runs in 75 games.

The 31-year-old is in the middle of his first season with the Braves after stints with the New York Mets, Washington Nationals, Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds.

Social Media Reacts To Thursday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@BravesStash: “Until a better option is brought in (if they do) Jarvis should start every day”

@Atlantaholic69: “Over under 5 earned runs for Elder today?”

@raylanfoster: “Can we stop with the Dom Smith at bats?”

@BillyMadison69a: “Pumped to see Pittsburg put up 5+ runs in the first two innings”

@RealAGon7: “Glad to see we got Dom back and his sub 500 OPS the last month in there instead of Bart who was hitting well yesterday or maybe Farmer and his career 1.200 OPS vs Keller”

Looking At The Braves

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 53-38 record in 91 games.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games (and 26-20 in 46 games on the road).