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Atlanta Braves Announce Dominic Smith Decision Before Pirates Series Finale

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MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 21: Dominic Smith of the Atlanta Braves high fives teammates during the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves will look to win their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

The teams are tied up at 1-1.

Most recently, the Braves won Wednesday’s game by a score of 3-0.

Dominic Smith was not in the lineup.

Braves Announce Dominic Smith Decision

GettyDominic Smith #8 of the Atlanta Braves hits a three run double during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park on July 2, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

For Thursday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 7/9 M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B D. Baldwin C M. Dubón LF D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski RF J. Jarvis SS B. Elder SP”

Smith is back in the lineup on Thursday (and hitting 6th).

He comes into the day batting .267 with 54 hits, six home runs, 35 RBIs and 30 runs in 75 games.

The 31-year-old is in the middle of his first season with the Braves after stints with the New York Mets, Washington Nationals, Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds.

Social Media Reacts To Thursday’s Lineup

GettyDominic Smith of the Atlanta Braves hugs Ozzie Albies #1 after scoring from a throwing error by Owen Caissie during the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 20, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@BravesStash: “Until a better option is brought in (if they do) Jarvis should start every day”

@Atlantaholic69: “Over under 5 earned runs for Elder today?”

@raylanfoster: “Can we stop with the Dom Smith at bats?”

GettyDominic Smith of the Atlanta Braves hits a three run home run during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 20, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

@BillyMadison69a: “Pumped to see Pittsburg put up 5+ runs in the first two innings”

@RealAGon7: “Glad to see we got Dom back and his sub 500 OPS the last month in there instead of Bart who was hitting well yesterday or maybe Farmer and his career 1.200 OPS vs Keller”

Looking At The Braves

GettyMichael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring on an RBI single in the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on July 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 53-38 record in 91 games.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games (and 26-20 in 46 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Dominic Smith Decision Before Pirates Series Finale

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