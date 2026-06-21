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Former Atlanta Braves Player And 7-Year Veteran Cut By Current MLB Team

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ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 26: Nick Solak #15 of the Atlanta Braves pinch runs and rounds third on his way to score during the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on April 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves will look to go for the sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park.

They are coming off a 4-3 win on Saturday.

Former Braves Player Cut By Current Team

GettyNick Solak #15 of the San Diego Padres hits a single against the Texas Rangers during the second inning of the spring training game at Surprise Stadium on March 14, 2026 in Surprise, Arizona.

Also on Sunday, news came out that a former Braves player had been designated for assignment.

The San Diego Padres announced that they had let go of Nick Solak.

They wrote (via X): “We have reinstated INF/DH Miguel Andujar from the 10-day IL and designated INF/OF Nick Solak for assignment.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former Atlanta Braves Player And 7-Year Veteran Cut By Current MLB Team

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