Former Atlanta Braves Player And 7-Year Veteran Cut By Current MLB Team

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves will look to go for the sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park.

They are coming off a 4-3 win on Saturday.

Former Braves Player Cut By Current Team

Also on Sunday, news came out that a former Braves player had been designated for assignment.

The San Diego Padres announced that they had let go of Nick Solak.

They wrote (via X): “We have reinstated INF/DH Miguel Andujar from the 10-day IL and designated INF/OF Nick Solak for assignment.”