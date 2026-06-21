ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 26: Nick Solak #15 of the Atlanta Braves pinch runs and rounds third on his way to score during the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on April 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves will look to go for the sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park.They are coming off a 4-3 win on Saturday.Former Braves Player Cut By Current TeamAlso on Sunday, news came out that a former Braves player had been designated for assignment.The San Diego Padres announced that they had […]
Former Atlanta Braves Player And 7-Year Veteran Cut By Current MLB Team