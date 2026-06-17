Spencer Strider is Big Loser After Atlanta Braves Roster Moves

The Atlanta Braves are currently taking on the San Francisco Giants in a three-game series this week. Atlanta lost the first game of the series on Wednesday afternoon, and will have a quick turnaround because Wednesday evening is game two of the Giants-Braves series.

Before the Giants’ evening game on Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves made a wave of roster moves, which included starter Spencer Strider. Here is the official announcement from the team via X:

“The #Braves today selected RHP Carlos Carrasco to the major league roster and optioned RHP Anthony Molina to Triple-A Gwinnett. To make room on the 40-man roster, the club transferred RHP Spencer Strider to 60-day injured list. Altanta also selected C Jair Camargo to the major league roster, optioned him to the Stripers and then named him as the 27th man for today’s second game. To make room on the 40-man roster, the club designated RHP Hunter Stratton for assignment.”

So in layman’s terms, Spencer Strider will be sidelined for pretty much the next two months, at least, and Jair Camargo/Carlos Carrasco are with the MLB club right now, while Anthony Molina and Hunter Stratton will head down to the farm.

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Spencer Strider Biggest Loser of Recent Roster Transactions

Why is Spencer Strider the biggest loser of these recent roster transactions you may be wondering?

Well, while the Braves thought they dodgers a bullet with Spencer Strider seemingly missing Tommy John Surgery, his return this season is anything but guaranteed.

Strider being placed on the 60-day Injured List signals he will not be able to return until about August 17, which is pretty close to the end of the season, and that’s IF his rehab goes smoothly.

Also, the Braves will have major decisions to make at the MLB trade deadline with Spencer Strider still on the IL, which certainly will put Strider’s role in the Braves’ starting rotation is jeopardy.

CBSSports wrote (on 6/17):

“Strider landed on the 15-day IL on June 13 with right elbow inflammation and it was later deemed that he would be shut down for at least four weeks. Although the 27-year-old avoided any structural damage to his elbow, Atlanta made the decision to transfer him to the 60-day IL in order to make room on the 40-man roster for Carlos Carrasco. ”

Spencer Strider made his season debut on May 3, 2026 after being sidelined with an oblique issue to open the campaign.

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Spencer Strider’s Stats this Season

Spencer Strider has only been made to make eight starts in between his IL stints so far this season.

Over 39 innings, Strider has an ERA of 5.31 with 46 strikeouts and a FIP of 5.35. His FIP being similar to his ERA signals that Strider hasn’t been getting lucky or unlucky over his starts. Across those 39 innings, Strider has walked 20 batters and given up nine earned runs.

In Strider’s MLB career (six seasons, all with the Braves), he holds a pitching record of 43-26 with an ERA of 3.86 over 494 innings pitched and 670+ strikeouts. He was an MLB All-Star in 2023, but injuries have set his career back a bit in the past few seasons.