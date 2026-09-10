Braves’ Failed Jacob deGrom Pursuit Sends Clear Message on $75 Million Ace

The Atlanta Braves may already have shown how they feel about Spencer Strider’s future.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand identified Strider as one of 11 potential offseason trade candidates and reported that Atlanta tried to send the right-hander to the Texas Rangers in a contract-swap deal for Jacob deGrom before the 2026 Trade Deadline.

DeGrom used his full no-trade clause to block the move. The bigger takeaway out of all this is that Atlanta was willing to discuss moving a pitcher who not long ago looked like the long-term ace of their rotation.

Braves Were Willing to Trade Spencer Strider for Jacob deGrom

“The Braves tried to send Strider to Texas in a contract swap trade for Jacob deGrom before the Trade Deadline, and although deGrom blocked the deal with his no-trade clause, it’s clear that Atlanta is open to moving its former ace,” Feinsand wrote.

The failed deal wasn’t completely out of nowhere.

MLB.com’s Mark Bowman reported after the deadline that Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos had asked about deGrom multiple times in the weeks leading up to the deadline. Bowman reported that a deal would have essentially involved swapping large contracts, including Strider’s.

Texas initially showed little interest, according to Bowman, potentially because of the uncertainty surrounding Strider’s right arm. By deadline day, the point became moot when deGrom informed the Rangers he would not approve a trade anywhere.

Still, Atlanta’s willingness to put Strider into those conversations is notable.

The Braves signed Strider to a six-year, $75 million extension in October 2022 after his breakout rookie season. He then went 20-5 with a 3.86 ERA and an MLB-best 281 strikeouts in 2023.

Since then, staying on the mound has become the problem.

Strider made only two starts in 2024 before undergoing surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow with an internal brace. He returned in 2025, but a hamstring strain interrupted his comeback and he finished 7-14 with a 4.45 ERA across 23 starts.

The problems continued in 2026.

Spencer Strider’s Injury History Could Push Braves Toward Trade

Strider made eight starts this season, going 4-2 with a 5.31 ERA across 39 innings before right elbow inflammation sent him back to the injured list in June.

Atlanta transferred him to the 60-day injured list four days later. He was eventually cleared to begin a throwing program in August, but MLB.com’s injury tracker still lists his potential 2026 return as questionable.

Feinsand wrote that a regular-season return is unlikely, although there remains an outside possibility Strider could be available out of the bullpen during the postseason.

His contract gives Atlanta another decision to make this winter.

Strider is owed $22 million in both 2027 and 2028. The Braves also hold a $22 million club option for 2029 with a $5 million buyout.

“If the Braves can find a team willing to bet he can return to his previous form, they could look to move him,” Feinsand wrote.

That would have sounded almost unthinkable after 2023, when Strider looked like one of baseball’s emerging dominant starters.

He led MLB with 483 strikeouts between 2022 and 2023 and finished fourth in National League Cy Young Award voting in 2023.

But the Braves have now gone three straight seasons without getting anything close to a full year from him.

The failed deGrom talks don’t guarantee Atlanta will trade Strider this offseason. They do, however, say something important, though: the Braves are willing to consider life without him.