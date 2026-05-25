Struggling Atlanta Braves Player Issues Statement Amid Offensive Slump

The Atlanta Braves lost just their second series of the season over the weekend to the Washington Nationals. Atlanta gets Memorial Day off and will head on the road to take on the Boston Red Sox in a three-game series this week. The Braves failed to score more than one run against Washington in the final two games of their recent matchup.

One player who is still struggling for the Atlanta Braves is Austin Riley. Riley picked up a couple of knocks on Sunday afternoon/evening, but his stats still aren’t where they should be according to his standards.

There’s still plenty of time to turn things around, but Austin Riley himself recently spoke with MLB.com reporter Mark Bowman to issue a statement.

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Per Mark Bowman, here is what Austin Riley said about his own play, even though this message sounds like it could be directed towards the Braves as a team:

Austin Riley’s 2026 Season

It hasn’t been the way Austin Riley (or any Braves fans) would want Riley to start the 2026 campaign. In 202 at-bats and 54 games played, Riley is hitting .223 with an OPS of .673 and eight home runs.

Riley has tallied a bWAR of 0.6. He’s on a 10-year, $212 million contract, which makes him the highest-paid player in the Braves franchise history.

There’s no doubt it’s a tough slide for Austin Riley, but maybe manager Walt Weiss should either give him a day off or move him in the order. Opposing pitchers continuously attack Austin Riley with sliders away and fastballs in on the hands, and it just appears he’s a tick slow trying to get his barrel around to the ball.

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