Released Atlanta Braves Player Struggling With New MLB Team

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park in Georgia.

The Braves had the day off on Monday (following a sweep of the Houston Astros in Texas).

Released Atlanta Braves Player Struggling

With the 2026 regular season nearly over, it’s worth noting that a released Braves player is struggling with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Braves cut ties with Jorge Mateo last month.

MLB.com wrote (on August 9): “Atlanta Braves released SS Jorge Mateo.”

So far, Mateo is batting just .136 with nine hits, one home run, seven RBIs, 11 runs and nine stolen bases in 27 games for the Rays.

He also has no hits and four strikeouts in his last three games.

Looking At Mateo’s Career

Mateo spent the first 1.5 seasons of his career with the San Diego Padres.

He then spent part of five years with the Baltimore Orioles (before the Braves and Rays).

Prior to his release from Atlanta, Mateo had been batting .285 with four home runs, 11 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 65 games.

If Mateo can play like he did for the Braves (with the Rays), he would be a huge boost for them heading into the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves won the National League East division title.

They are currently 92-64 in 156 games.

Over their last ten games, the Braves have gone 7-3 (and they are 51-27 in 78 games at home).

Looking At The Rays Right Now

As for the Rays, they are also in the middle of a fantastic 2026 season.

Right now, they are at the top of the American League East with a 95-61 record in 156 games.

The Rays are also 5.0 games ahead of the New York Yankees (who are in second).