Atlanta Braves Announce Sudden Austin Riley Change

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The Braves lost the first game in the series by a score of 7-3 on Monday.

Austin Riley (who batted 7th) finished with one hit in four at-bats.

Atlanta Braves Announce Riley Change Before Cubs Game

For Tuesday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “ATL Braves Lineup 09/15 1. Drake Baldwin C 2. Ronald Acuna Jr. DH 3. Matt Olson 1B 4. Michael Harris II CF 5. Mauricio Dubon SS 6. Austin Riley 3B 7. Mike Yastrzemski LF 8. Ozzie Albies 2B 9. Brewer Hicklen RF”

Riley has been moved up to the 6th spot in the order on Tuesday.

The two-time MLB All-Star comes into the night batting .223 with 118 hits, 17 home runs, 68 RBIs, 60 runs and nine stolen bases in 149 games.

He is in the middle of his 8th season at the MLB level (all with the Braves).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Tuesday:

@AtticusHonor: “This is the first lineup I’ve seen in weeks that makes any sense whatsoever.”

@SawyerEFB: “Ozzie 8 hole (love him but he’s dreadful at the plate)”

@wom4th: “Never thought I’d say this but Walt is an idiot for not playing HSK every day right now.”

@ChoppinBravos: “Ha-seong Kim– 2nd best OBP for the Atlanta Braves in the second half. Higher wRC+ than Dubón,Ozzie, Riley and Olson since the dodgers walk off. He sees the most pitches per at bat on the team. The Braves offense struggles to get on base and take good at bats. Walt continues to sit him on a regular basis for some reason. Bottom 5 offense.”

@AaronTSchmidt: “This is the first time Ozzie Albies has batted eighth this season. He has a .599 OPS since the All-Star break.”

@calfenn_: “Ozzie finally dropped in the order. Unfortunately the #Braves may have to make a tough call this winter.”

@ChopAbusador: “Walt really pushed Ozzie to the 8 hole? Let’s hope he can find his groove back down there”