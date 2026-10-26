Atlanta Braves Suspended Player Owed $15 Million in 2027

Considering the 2026 season is over for the Atlanta Braves, it’s time to start looking towards the 2027 campaign and what the team/roster will look like once Spring rolls around.

One player who will certainly be the topic of conversation is Jurickson Profar, who did not play at all in 2026 due to serving a season-long suspension.

However, the Braves did still ink Jurickson Profar to a three-year, $42 million contract before the 2025 season, and if Atlanta opts to keep Profar on the roster, he will be owed $15 million in 2027.

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Taking a Quick Look at Jurickson Profar’s Contract

Spotrac.com wrote (about Profar’s $42 million deal):

“Jurickson Profar signed a 3 year, $42,000,000 contract with the Atlanta Braves, including $42,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $14,000,000. In 2027, Profar will earn a base salary of $15,000,000, while carrying a total salary of $15,000,000.”

Profar did not earn a salary in 2026 due to his PED suspension, but once the 2026 season officially ends (after this week), Profar will technically be ‘unsuspended’.

He also missed 82 games in 2025 due to PED use, so the whole Profar ERA with the Atlanta Braves hasn’t been ideal.

Now, the Braves can still cut ties with Profar if they please, but since he won’t be suspended by MLB, Atlanta would owe him that $15 million base salary, so in some respects it makes sense to just ride it out with him in 2027 and see what he can do with the bat.

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What Should Atlanta Braves Do with Jurickson Profar?

Atlanta Braves fans are likely fed up with Jurickson Profar after his recent suspension.

FanSided.com’s Zachary Rotman believes that the Braves should just go ahead and cut ties with Profar:

“In other words, the Braves have gotten two completely useless years out of Profar, and given the fact that he’s already been suspended twice, they shouldn’t even risk it happening a third time.

“At this point, it’s impossible to trust that he can provide any sort of positive value for the club, and even though he’s under contract through 2027, they’d be better off releasing him and bringing in someone else to play left field.”

In 80 games with the Atlanta Braves in 2025, Profar was an above-average hitter with 14 home runs, but it’s hard to see how ‘clean’ he was at the time, which makes many skeptical about what he can provide with the bat when he’s not using PEDs.