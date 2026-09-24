11-Year MLB Veteran Will Be An Atlanta Braves Free Agent This Winter

On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series with the Cincinnati Reds (at home).

The two teams are tied up at 1-1 heading into the finale.

Most recently, the Braves won by a score of 3-2 on Wednesday night.

11-Year MLB Veteran Will Be An Atlanta Braves Free Agent

With the 2026 regular season ending on Sunday, it’s worth noting that a current Braves pitcher will become a free agent this winter.

Brent Suter will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Suter is in the middle of his first season with the Braves.

He has gone 2-0 with a 1.82 ERA in 12 games.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Los Angeles Angels traded LHP Brent Suter to Atlanta Braves for SS Nacho Alvarez Jr.”