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11-Year MLB Veteran Will Be An Atlanta Braves Free Agent This Winter

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 02: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves watches the action against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning at Chase Field on April 02, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series with the Cincinnati Reds (at home).

The two teams are tied up at 1-1 heading into the finale.

Most recently, the Braves won by a score of 3-2 on Wednesday night.

11-Year MLB Veteran Will Be An Atlanta Braves Free Agent

GettyBrent Suter #39 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the seventh inning of a game against the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park on August 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

With the 2026 regular season ending on Sunday, it’s worth noting that a current Braves pitcher will become a free agent this winter.

Brent Suter will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Suter is in the middle of his first season with the Braves.

He has gone 2-0 with a 1.82 ERA in 12 games.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Los Angeles Angels traded LHP Brent Suter to Atlanta Braves for SS Nacho Alvarez Jr.”

GettyBrent Suter #39 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the eighth inning of a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on September 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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11-Year MLB Veteran Will Be An Atlanta Braves Free Agent This Winter

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