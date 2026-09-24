11-Year MLB Veteran Will Be An Atlanta Braves Free Agent This Winter

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 02: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves watches the action against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning at Chase Field on April 02, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
Suter is in the middle of his first season with the Braves.
He has gone 2-0 with a 1.82 ERA in 12 games.
MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Los Angeles Angels traded LHP Brent Suter to Atlanta Braves for SS Nacho Alvarez Jr.”
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series with the Cincinnati Reds (at home).The two teams are tied up at 1-1 heading into the finale.Most recently, the Braves won by a score of 3-2 on Wednesday night.11-Year MLB Veteran Will Be An Atlanta Braves Free AgentWith the 2026 regular season ending on Sunday, it’s […]
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