11-Year MLB Player Sends Out Heartfelt Post After Atlanta Braves Trade

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves opened up a series with the Miami Marlins at Truist Park in Georgia.

The Braves won by a score of 4-2.

11-Year Player Sends Out Post After Braves Trade

Also on Tuesday, Brent Suter sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He was recently acquired by the Braves (via the Los Angeles Angels) in a trade.

Suter wrote: “I will always have love and gratitude in my heart for the @angels and all the wonderful people associated with and fans of that organization. You took a chance on me and I’ll never forget that! Thank you for everything!! The next step of the journey is replicating the move I made as a kid in 1994 going from Anaheim to Atlanta and I couldn’t be more excited!! The opportunity to join a team and organization like the @braves is the opportunity of a lifetime and I can’t wait to get rolling! Thank you and let’s go Braves!!”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@bravesnewscentral: “Excited to see you work! Let’s ride! 🪓”

@lil_vincentflyer: “Atlanta is lucky!!! We miss you in Cincinnati!!!!”

@simply_sarahs_day: “Welcome to the Braves family, Brent! We’re happy to have you and look forward to watching you play! ⚾️ 🪓 Let’s go Bravos!!! Chop on!!”

Looking At Suter

Suter was picked in the 31st round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He spent the first seven years of his career with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Following Milwaukee, Suter had stints with the Colorado Rockies and Cincinnati Reds (before the Angels).

Over 389 career games, the 36-year-old has gone 43-26 with a 3.62 ERA.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on Monday): “Trade news: The Atlanta Braves are acquiring left-handed reliever Brent Suter from the Los Angeles Angels for infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr., sources tell ESPN.”

Suter is an intriguing addition to a Braves team that is looking to win the 2026 World Series.