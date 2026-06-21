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Tarik Skubal Trade Atlanta Braves and Detroit Tigers Must Consider

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Chicago White Sox v Detroit Tigers
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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 19: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after striking out Colson Montgomery #12 of the Chicago White Sox (not pictured) to end the top of the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park on June 19, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves have been named a sleeper team in the Tarik Skubal trade sweepstakes.

With the Detroit Tigers potentially becoming sellers this summer, it could be a wise move to trade Tarik Skubal and maximize the value Detroit can get from him before Skubal hits free agency.

Recently, FanSided.com’s Christ Landers outlined what a trade may look like between the Braves and Tigers, and it should be a scenario that the Braves should at least consider.

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Trade Package for the Atlanta Braves to Land Tarik Skubal

Detroit Tigers v Cleveland Guardians

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – JUNE 13: Starting pitcher Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after leaving the game during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on June 13, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Here is what Landers wrote about the Braves being a sleeper team in the Skubal trade sweepstakes:

“That said, Skubal won’t come cheap, even as a rental coming off of elbow surgery. The two-time AL Cy Young winner is expected to cost Atlanta two top-10 prospects in their system, including at least one ranked top-100 nationally, according to Nightengale’s report.”

The Braves have just two top-100 prospects (Cam Caminiti, JR Ritchie), but there’s a wealth of emerging talent in Atlanta’s pipeline.

“While Atlanta is light on MLB-ready prospects, the Braves’ farm system is stacked with tantalizing upside. Perhaps, in order to strike a proper balance, Atlanta can pair J.R. Ritchie, who can pitch for Detroit straight away, with a more long-term developmental project, such as outfielder Eric Hartman or middle infielder Tate Southisene.”

So Chris Landers is essentially proposing a trade package of JR Ritchie, Eric Hartman, and Tate Southisene as a fair enough deal to offer the Tigers.

It’s very unlikely, despite Skubal’s impending free agent status, that any MLB team will be able to land the back-to-back CY Young ace for less than three players, and for the Braves, if they are seriously in the sweepstakes, they will have to outbid teams like the Dodgers, Phillies, and Blue Jays.

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Tarik Skubal’s Current Trade Status

Detroit Tigers v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 29: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers pitches in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tarik Skubal’s trade status is truly still up in the air.

There have been several speculative reports about whether or not he could be on the move, and while some MLB executives have leaned towards the Tigers saying ‘yes’ to a Skubal trade, nobody will know until at least mid-July.

However, with that being said, if Skubal is truly available via trade, he’s easily the most attractive trade target, and if any contender lands him, they may be considered favorites to win the World Series, and that includes the Atlanta Braves.

Skubal just returned from the Injured List, but still holds an ERA of 3.02 over 53+ innings pitched and nine starts.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Tarik Skubal Trade Atlanta Braves and Detroit Tigers Must Consider

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