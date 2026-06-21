Tarik Skubal Trade Atlanta Braves and Detroit Tigers Must Consider

The Atlanta Braves have been named a sleeper team in the Tarik Skubal trade sweepstakes.

With the Detroit Tigers potentially becoming sellers this summer, it could be a wise move to trade Tarik Skubal and maximize the value Detroit can get from him before Skubal hits free agency.

Recently, FanSided.com’s Christ Landers outlined what a trade may look like between the Braves and Tigers, and it should be a scenario that the Braves should at least consider.

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Trade Package for the Atlanta Braves to Land Tarik Skubal

Here is what Landers wrote about the Braves being a sleeper team in the Skubal trade sweepstakes:

“That said, Skubal won’t come cheap, even as a rental coming off of elbow surgery. The two-time AL Cy Young winner is expected to cost Atlanta two top-10 prospects in their system, including at least one ranked top-100 nationally, according to Nightengale’s report.”

The Braves have just two top-100 prospects (Cam Caminiti, JR Ritchie), but there’s a wealth of emerging talent in Atlanta’s pipeline.

“While Atlanta is light on MLB-ready prospects, the Braves’ farm system is stacked with tantalizing upside. Perhaps, in order to strike a proper balance, Atlanta can pair J.R. Ritchie, who can pitch for Detroit straight away, with a more long-term developmental project, such as outfielder Eric Hartman or middle infielder Tate Southisene.”

So Chris Landers is essentially proposing a trade package of JR Ritchie, Eric Hartman, and Tate Southisene as a fair enough deal to offer the Tigers.

It’s very unlikely, despite Skubal’s impending free agent status, that any MLB team will be able to land the back-to-back CY Young ace for less than three players, and for the Braves, if they are seriously in the sweepstakes, they will have to outbid teams like the Dodgers, Phillies, and Blue Jays.

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Tarik Skubal’s Current Trade Status

Tarik Skubal’s trade status is truly still up in the air.

There have been several speculative reports about whether or not he could be on the move, and while some MLB executives have leaned towards the Tigers saying ‘yes’ to a Skubal trade, nobody will know until at least mid-July.

However, with that being said, if Skubal is truly available via trade, he’s easily the most attractive trade target, and if any contender lands him, they may be considered favorites to win the World Series, and that includes the Atlanta Braves.

Skubal just returned from the Injured List, but still holds an ERA of 3.02 over 53+ innings pitched and nine starts.

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