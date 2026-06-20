Braves-Padres Trade Pitch Sends $73 Million All-Star Player to San Diego

The Atlanta Braves are in an interesting spot as the MLB trade deadline rapidly approaches in early August. Atlanta has had a phenomenal season to this point, but they are expected to be engaged in trade discussions and rumors as reports and candidates continue to materialize.

After their recent trade for catcher Joey Bart, it’s fair to make the argument that Braves’ catcher Sean Murphy could be on the move this summer, as Atlanta likely wants to rid of his six-year, $73 million contract to make space for a Drake Baldwin extension in the future. One team that could desperately use a catcher is the San Diego Padres, and Padres’ PBO AJ Preller has been uber aggressive in the past when it comes to offloading prospects for players to help the current Padres roster.

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Does Sean Murphy to the Padres Via Trade Make Sense?

Sean Murphy has been sidelined with a broken finger for a few weeks now, but he is expected to return around the All-Star break.

AthlonSports’ writer Segun Ajayi wrote (on 6/3): “Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy is on the 60-day injured list recovering from a fractured left middle finger, an injury he suffered in mid-May on a catcher’s interference play. He is expected to remain sidelined from baseball activities until around mid-July.”

The current San Diego Padres catching core is BANGED up, with Freddy Fermin and Luis Campusano both sidelined with injuries as well. There have been reports that the Padres may also be targeting Ryan Jeffers as a trade candidate, but why not Sean Murphy? He’s a catcher who has been able to display strong power while on the field, and even if he doesn’t hit for a very high average, that’s rare for a catcher anyway.

If the Braves could take on at least some of Murphy’s remaining money on his contract, the Padres might just be open to making a deal work. Plus, taking on Murphy’s contract is pretty much the trade itself, so if San Diego were to do that, Atlanta would likely only ask for one or two prospects in return.

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Sean Murphy’s Outlook with the Braves

Look, even when Sean Murphy returns from the IL, his position is blocked by Drake Baldwin, who has taken over as the Braves’ starting catcher.

In 2025, Murphy hit 16 home runs in 94 games, but a hip issue left him sidelined for the last couple of months.

Murphy was once an MLB All-Star in 2023, but all his major hitting statistics have pretty much decreased in every season, and it’s hard for that not to be the game this year when Murphy has appeared in just four games, and has only 1 hit in 14 at-bats.

It would be wise for the Braves to move on from Murphy, but finding a suitor might be the hard part because of the contract. However, if there are any potential landing spots in MLB, San Diego should be considered the top one.

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