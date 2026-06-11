Trade Idea Sees Braves Acquiring $108M Pitcher for 2 Regulars in Cap Dump

The Atlanta Braves are the top team in the MLB and should look to bolster their roster ahead of the trade deadline.

Atlanta will likely look to acquire some pitching depth, and MLB analyst Mark Morales-Smith of SI shared an intriguing trade pitch that sees the Braves acquiring Luis Castillo from the Seattle Mariners.

Braves acquire:

Luis Castillo

Mariners acquire:

Sean Murphy

Ha-Seong Kim

The proposed deal is an intriguing one as the Braves take on Castillo’s deal, who can help bolster the rotation, while the Mariners take a flier on Murphy and Kim. It’s three players who have struggled and are owed plenty of money, so perhaps a change of scenery is needed.

Castillo is in the fourth year of his five-year, $108 million deal with the Mariners. The right-hander is 2-5 with a 5.16 ERA as he has struggled this season, but perhaps going to Atlanta and working with their pitching staff could help revitalize his career. Castillo has been a star pitcher in the past, as last season he was 11-8 with a 3.54 ERA. He’s a three-time MLB All-Star.

In return, the Mariners would acquire Murphy, who could start at catcher for Seattle, which is a need. He’s in the fourth year of his six-year, $73 million deal but has struggled this season. He’s been injured for most of the season, so if Seattle thinks he’s healthy, he could be dealt.

Kim, meanwhile, is a perfect change-of-scenery candidate as he’s in the midst of a one-year, $20 million deal. He’s become more of a bench bat as he’s hitting .096 with 3 RBIs, as he’s struggled to get playing time.

Analyst Explains Braves-Mariners Swap

The proposed deal is intriguing as Atlanta and Seattle would be trading bad contracts and players who could need a change of scenery.

It also fills a need for both teams, as Seattle needs a catcher, while Kim can become a utility player for the team. It’s also a trade that Morales-Smith believes makes sense for both sides.

“Atlanta needs starting pitching depth and has not been shy when it comes to rejuvenation projects,” Morales-Smith wrote. “The emergence of Drake Baldwin has made it abundantly clear that the Sean Murphy contract extension was a mistake. Even though they would be taking on Castillo through 2028, they would be moving off Murphy’s $15 million per year through 2028 as well. They need the pitching more than an oft-injured, over-priced backup catcher.”

As for the Mariners, Morales-Smith believes Murphy is the key piece, as Seattle can just let Kim walk this offseason.

“Murphy has shown upside at the plate that they will look to unlock, and he’s a strong defensive catcher, which they need. He’s also a few years younger than Castillo. This is a case of two teams moving off an overpaid player in an effort to change things up, and hope to boost their roster in a more needy area.”

Ultimately, it is an intriguing trade featuring three players who have struggled this season.

Atlanta Drop Series to White Sox

The Braves lost the first two games of a three-game series to the Chicago White Sox.

Atlanta lost 2-1 on Wednesday in Chris Sale’s return to Rate Field. It’s the first time the Braves have lost the first two games of a set this season.

“We had opportunities,” manager Walt Weiss said postgame. ” … [Austin] Wynns lined out three times. I think we hit some balls hard,x but bottom line is we left 10 guys on base and didn’t get the big hit, so it’s tough to win scoring one.”

The Braves are now 45-23.