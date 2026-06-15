Atlanta Braves Trade Package for Logan Webb Revealed After Spencer Strider Update

On Monday, the Atlanta Braves dodged a season-ending injury to Spencer Strider. However, Strider is still expected to be shut down from throwing a baseball for the next four weeks as he rehabs his elbow inflammation injury.

CBSSports wrote (on 6/15): “After he was forced out of his start Friday against the Mets, Strider was diagnosed with right elbow inflammation and landed on the injured list a day later. While an MRI cleared Strider of any structural damage to his twice-surgically-repaired elbow, he’ll still need a prolonged period of rest for the inflammation to calm down. Strider will be scheduled to undergo a follow-up MRI in mid-July, and if his scan is clear at that time, he’ll be able to begin a throwing progression around the All-Star break.”

Pretty much immediately after that Spencer Strider update dropped, FanSided.com’s Mark Powell wasted no time writing that the Braves need to make a trade for Logan Webb, who is attached to a 5-year, $90 million contract.

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Braves Trade Package for Logan Webb

Per Mark Powell, the Braves could offer the Giants three prospects (JR Ritche, Alex Lodise, and Herick Hernandez) in a hypothetical trade to land Logan Webb:

“The Braves should make this trade, but it’s also quite expensive. Atlanta clearly believes in Ritchie, who has a sub-4 ERA in limited MLB starts so far. He’s also a top-60 prospect per MLB Pipeline. The right-hander is the centerpiece of this trade, and Webb will not be a Brave without his inclusion. Lodise is also an intriguing piece nearing the majors himself, and is the Braves fourth-ranked prospect. With the right 2026 statistics and development, he could be a top-100 prospect himself.”

The Atlanta Braves have World Series aspirations, so they must consider keeping pace with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and that means remembering that not only do the Dodgers have two of the best starters in MLB right now (Ohtani, Yamamoto), but Los Angeles also has Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell waiting in the wings to return from the IL.

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Would the Braves Make This Trade?

Ultimately, I do not think the Braves would end up making this trade. However, that doesn’t mean it isn’t a fair trade package to offer the Giants for Logan Webb.

Logan Webb holds an ERA of 3.46 this season over 75.1 innings, and the Giants haven’t made any indication of moving on from him.

As for the Braves, Alex Lodise may be a top trade chip for the team right now, but Atlanta has seemed set on holding onto JR Ritchie as he develops, and even Richie might have a bigger role within the Braves’ pitching staff now that Spencer Strider will be sidelined for a while.

The MLB trade deadline is Aug. 3. this season, but expect the Braves to be linked to all the starters. GM Alex Anthopoulos recently said this about the team’s trade aspirations:

“I fully expect and hope that we will be engaged in trades come July. I’m not trying to overly excite anybody or promise anything. But if we’re playing the way we are right now, we’re going to be in there.”

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