MLB TRADE: Cubs Acquire 2-Year Player in Deal with Seattle Mariners

The Chicago Cubs are currently set to open up a new series with the Colorado Rockies. Chicago just played San Francisco in a three-game series (that they won), and the upcoming Rockies series signals the second time Chicago will play Colorado in the span of a week or so.

On Monday morning, the Chicago Cubs made a trade with the Seattle Mariners for a pitcher.

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Chicago Cubs Acquiring Yosver Zulueta

Update: the deal has been announced official by both clubs:

Mark Polishuk of MLBTR.com wrote: “Both clubs have officially announced the deal. The Mariners received cash considerations from the Cubs. Chicago designated left-hander Doug Nikhazy for assignment in a corresponding move.”

In a MLB trade for depth pitching, the Chicago Cubs are acquiring Yosver Zulueta from the Seattle Mariners for cash and a minor leaguer. Zulueta was recently designated for assignment by the Mariners. Zulueta did not appear in an MLB game for the Seattle Mariners, and has pitched in parts of two seasons with the Cincinnati Reds.

Francys Romero was first on the report, and wrote:

“Source: RHP Yosver Zulueta was traded to the Chicago Cubs for a minor league player and cash considerations. Zulueta, 28, had been designated for assignment (DFA) a few days ago by the Seattle Mariners.”

What Does Yosver Zulueta Trade Mean for Cubs?

This is an organizational depth trade for the Chicago Cubs. Yosver Zulueta hasn’t seen extended time at the MLB level, but Chicago obviously seems something in him to make a trade.

Across 20.1 IP at Triple-A this season, Zulueta holds an ERA of 5.75. His WHIP is 1.77, which is very high, as walks issued has been an issue for the 28-year-old.

MLBTR.com’s Mark Polishuk hit the news quickly and provided some insight on Yulueta’s MLB career:

“This is the third time Zulueta has changed teams following a DFA. Originally an international signing for the Blue Jays in 2019, he sent from Toronto to Cincinnati on a waiver claim in March 2024. This led to Zulueta making his MLB debut that year, and he posted a 5.32 ERA in 23 2/3 innings for the Reds over the 2024-25 seasons. When the Reds designated Zulueta this past January, the Mariners worked out a trade to bring the righty to the Pacific Northwest.”

Now, he’s being traded again and heading back to the Midwest with the Cubs organization. It will be interesting to see how the Cubs handle their newly acquired pitcher over the next week or so, and if he does end up being recalled.

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Social Media Reactions to Cubs-Mariners

Here is what people are saying across X on Monday morning about the trade!

#Mariners @JJCregier writes: “The #Cubs are acquiring right-handed pitcher Yosver Zulueta from the. Seattle receive a yet to be announced minor leaguer and cash considerations. Zulueta was designated for assignment earlier this week. Chicago will be his third destination.”

@CBaseballDigest: “Right-hander Yosver Zulueta from Villa Clara was designated for assignment by the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.He will now be removed from the 40-man roster and, in the coming hours, could be traded to another organization, claimed off waivers, reassigned to Triple-A, or released.”

As Cuban Baseball Digest indicates, Zulueta has been traded away and will now join the Chicago Cubs to see what impact he can have on the organization.