Braves Trade Prediction Lands Red Sox All-Star Outfielder in Atlanta

Will the Atlanta Braves be an active member of the upcoming MLB trade deadline? The deadline still isn’t for another two months, but trade candidates are starting to surface, and speculation is pouring in.

For the Braves, they don’t need much, as Atlanta holds the best record in MLB with a 40-20 mark, but it’s fair to assume they might still be open to adding players, and one name that continues to pop up in trade rumors is Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran.

Will Jarren Duran finally be traded this summer?

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Braves Predicted to Trade for Jarren Duran

Jarren Duran is starting to heat up this season, which is raising his trade stock. For the Red Sox, they are rumored to be looking for a right-handed hitter via trade, which could push Duran out of the fold.

In a recent trade predictions piece for SI.com, MLB writer Mark Morales-Smith links the Braves to Jarren Duran:

“We know the Braves aren’t going to make a big splash, adding a big-money superstar, but a player like Duran on an expiring contract is right up their alley. He would bring pop and speed to a lineup that is lacking an everyday left fielder and true DH. Duran brings a lot more value to a starting lineup than players like Mike Yastrzemski and Eli White.”

Morales-Smith makes a good point; the Braves could use some more stability in their corner outfield and a certified DH that can play every day. Dom Smith has fit that role for the Braves recently, but he can’t necessarily play every day anymore.

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Jarren Duran this Season…

Jarren Duran got off to such a slow start this season, but he’s starting to heat up, which could raise the asking price for the former MLB All-Star outfielder (2024).

Over 53 games, Duran is batting .219 with 10 home runs, 33 RBI, nine doubles, an OBP of .286, and an OPS+ of 97. Duran has been an extra bases machine over the past few seasons, and he’s slowly but surely starting to become a way more productive hitter.

In Duran’s last five MLB games, he has three home runs.

Will the Braves actually trade for Jarren Duran? It won’t become a real possibility until formal reports surface, but speculation is always welcome, and with the Braves finding so much success this year, Fans should expect more of it in the coming months.

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