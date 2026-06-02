Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Champion Released by New MLB Team

The Los Angeles Dodgers received some news of a former friend on Tuesday.

LA is currently taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks in a four-game series this week, and the Dodgers dropped the first game of the series, 4-1, on Monday night.

Then, news surfaced on Tuesday morning that former Dodgers World Series champion Ryan Brasier is being released by his new MLB team.

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Texas Rangers Release Former Dodgers Reliever Ryan Brasier

According to multiple reports and Ryan Brasier’s MiLB.com transactions log, Brasier has been released by the Texas Rangers organization. He had been with the Triple-A Round Rock team.

Ryan Brasier pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023 and 2024, and was a key part of the team’s bullpen in their 2024 World Series run.

After winning that World Series, Brasier signed with the Chicago Cubs for the 2025 season. He posted a 4.50 ERA over 26 innings, but battled injuries, so the Cubs did not take another chance on him.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams hit this news as well, and details his release from the Rangers:

“Brasier signed a minor league deal with Texas in the offseason. He was in big league camp this spring but opted out of that original minor league pact when he was told he wouldn’t make the roster. The 38-year-old righty and Texas native eventually re-signed on a new minor league deal but hasn’t gotten a call to the majors despite solid results in the upper minors.”

“In 22 2/3 innings with the Express this season, Brasier has posted a respectable 3.97 ERA with more encouraging rate stats. He’s set down an above-average 24.5% of his opponents on strikes, turned in a sharp 6.4% walk rate and induced grounders at a hearty 47.6% clip. He’s yielded only two round-trippers thus far — an average of 0.79 per nine innings pitched.”

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Ryan Brasier’s MLB Career

Ryan Brasier has pitched in parts of nine MLB seasons with the Boston Red Sox, Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, and Los Angeles Angels.

He ended up pitching a total of 66.2 innings with the Dodgers, and posted an ERA of 1.89, and was a very solid reliever while with Los Angeles.

Dodgers fans may remember him as being the opener option for Los Angeles in 2024 when their rotation wore thin in the playoffs. He delivered several key scoreless innings.

As for his entire MLB career, Brasier holds an ERA of 3.90 over 311.1 innings. He debuted with the Angels in 2014 and then spent six seasons with the Red Sox after that.

It’s plausible that Brasier quickly signs a new MiLB deal, and perhaps even with the Dodgers as a depth option.

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