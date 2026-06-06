5-Year Atlanta Braves Player Officially An MLB Free Agent After Release

On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves continued their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park in Georgia.

The Braves won by a score of 6-3 to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

5-Year Atlanta Braves Player Officially An MLB Free Agent

Earlier this week, the Braves announced that they had designated Chadwick Tromp for assignment.

The Braves wrote (via X) on June 4: “The #Braves today selected C Austin Wynns to the major league roster and designated C Chadwick Tromp for assignment. Atlanta also selected OF DaShawn Keirsey Jr. to the major league roster and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. To make room on the 40-man roster, the club transferred C Sean Murphy to the 60-day injured list.”

It’s now been announced that Tromp has become a free agent.

Barrett Sallee of 680 The Fan wrote: “The Braves outrighted C Chadwick Tromp to Triple-A Gwinnett and he elected free agency.”

Tromp had been batting .200 with five hits, three RBI’s and one run in 12 games this year.

He was in his second stint (and fifth year) playing for Atlanta.

It’s still possible that the 31-year-old could re-sign with the organization on a Minor League deal.

Social Media Reacts To Tromp Becoming A Free Agent

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@The_Original_X: “I’ll just sit here and await the inevitable “Tromp signs minor league deal and is back with Gwinnett” post.”

@DWilliamsWJCL22: “I’m sure as with all the others he will re-sign a minor league contract and return to Gwinnett”

Tromp has also had stints with the San Francisco Giants and Baltimore Orioles over seven MLB seasons.

He is batting .218 with 43 hits, six home runs, 26 RBI’s and 19 runs in 79 games.

Braves Right Now

The Braves are the best team in the MLB with a 44-21 record in 65 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 21-11 in 32 games at home).