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5-Year Atlanta Braves Player Officially An MLB Free Agent After Release

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 22: Chadwick Tromp #39 of the Atlanta Braves reacts with Mauricio Dubon #14 after a walk off single to end the game in the eleventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on May 22, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves continued their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park in Georgia.

The Braves won by a score of 6-3 to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

5-Year Atlanta Braves Player Officially An MLB Free Agent

HeavyChadwick Tromp #39 of the Atlanta Braves reacts with Mauricio Dubon #14 after a walk off single to end the game in the eleventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on May 22, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Earlier this week, the Braves announced that they had designated Chadwick Tromp for assignment.

The Braves wrote (via X) on June 4: “The #Braves today selected C Austin Wynns to the major league roster and designated C Chadwick Tromp for assignment. Atlanta also selected OF DaShawn Keirsey Jr. to the major league roster and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. To make room on the 40-man roster, the club transferred C Sean Murphy to the 60-day injured list.”

It’s now been announced that Tromp has become a free agent.

Barrett Sallee of 680 The Fan wrote: “The Braves outrighted C Chadwick Tromp to Triple-A Gwinnett and he elected free agency.”

Tromp had been batting .200 with five hits, three RBI’s and one run in 12 games this year.

He was in his second stint (and fifth year) playing for Atlanta.

It’s still possible that the 31-year-old could re-sign with the organization on a Minor League deal.

Social Media Reacts To Tromp Becoming A Free Agent

GettyRaisel Iglesias #26 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with Chadwick Tromp #39 after the final out of the 5-2 win against Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 30, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@The_Original_X: “I’ll just sit here and await the inevitable “Tromp signs minor league deal and is back with Gwinnett” post.”

@DWilliamsWJCL22: “I’m sure as with all the others he will re-sign a minor league contract and return to Gwinnett”

GettyChadwick Tromp #39 of the Atlanta Braves reacts with manager Walt Weiss after scoring during the tenth inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on May 22, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tromp has also had stints with the San Francisco Giants and Baltimore Orioles over seven MLB seasons.

He is batting .218 with 43 hits, six home runs, 26 RBI’s and 19 runs in 79 games.

Braves Right Now

GettySpencer Strider #99 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park on June 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves are the best team in the MLB with a 44-21 record in 65 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 21-11 in 32 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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5-Year Atlanta Braves Player Officially An MLB Free Agent After Release

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