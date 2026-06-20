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Atlanta Braves Urged To Trade For Former Yankees Pitcher With 1.76 ERA

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 18: Rico Garcia #50 of the New York Yankees pitches in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on July 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Friday evening, the Atlanta Braves opened up a series with the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park in Georgia.

Despite being among the best teams in baseball, the Braves have struggled as of late (losing six out of ten).

Braves Urged To Trade For Former Yankees Pitcher

GettyRico Garcia #50 of the Baltimore Orioles delivers a pitch during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on June 18, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

The Braves will likely be buyers at the trade deadline, as they are looking to compete for the 2026 World Series.

Recently, 680 The Fan went through a handful of players that the Braves should consider acquiring.

One player they mentioned was Rico Garcia (Baltimore Orioles).

He is currently 3-1 with a 1.76 ERA in 33 games.

Host: “Rico Garcia, 29 games this year… He’s on a one-year deal for under a million bucks. He’s got team control for a while, but he’s a 32-year-old who cracked late into the bigs. He’s been described as the hidden gem of this summer’s market. He’s faced 96 batters on the year, given up just eight hits. Not one of his four pitches is being hit for better than a .125 average. Throws high 90s. Again, could be the hidden gem that just smells of Anthopoulos.”

Looking At Garcia

GettyRico Garcia #50 of the New York Yankees pitches in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on July 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Garcia was picked in the 30th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He has also had stints with the Colorado Rockies, San Francisco Giants, Oakland Athletics, Washington Nationals, New York Mets and New York Yankees over six MLB seasons.

Over 92 career games, Garcia has gone 4-5 with a 4.20 ERA.

GettyRico Garcia #50 of the Baltimore Orioles pitches in the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on June 02, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

After a hot start to the year, Garcia has cooled down over the last month.

Therefore, it’s possible the Braves could land the 32-year-old for a fair price.

He will be a name to watch over the next month.

Braves Right Now

GettyManager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park on April 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves are the first-place team in the National League East with a 46-27 record in 73 games.

They have gone 22-13 in 35 games at home.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Urged To Trade For Former Yankees Pitcher With 1.76 ERA

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