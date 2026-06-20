Atlanta Braves Urged To Trade For Former Yankees Pitcher With 1.76 ERA

On Friday evening, the Atlanta Braves opened up a series with the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park in Georgia.

Despite being among the best teams in baseball, the Braves have struggled as of late (losing six out of ten).

Braves Urged To Trade For Former Yankees Pitcher

The Braves will likely be buyers at the trade deadline, as they are looking to compete for the 2026 World Series.

Recently, 680 The Fan went through a handful of players that the Braves should consider acquiring.

One player they mentioned was Rico Garcia (Baltimore Orioles).

He is currently 3-1 with a 1.76 ERA in 33 games.

Host: “Rico Garcia, 29 games this year… He’s on a one-year deal for under a million bucks. He’s got team control for a while, but he’s a 32-year-old who cracked late into the bigs. He’s been described as the hidden gem of this summer’s market. He’s faced 96 batters on the year, given up just eight hits. Not one of his four pitches is being hit for better than a .125 average. Throws high 90s. Again, could be the hidden gem that just smells of Anthopoulos.”

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Looking At Garcia

Garcia was picked in the 30th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He has also had stints with the Colorado Rockies, San Francisco Giants, Oakland Athletics, Washington Nationals, New York Mets and New York Yankees over six MLB seasons.

Over 92 career games, Garcia has gone 4-5 with a 4.20 ERA.

After a hot start to the year, Garcia has cooled down over the last month.

Therefore, it’s possible the Braves could land the 32-year-old for a fair price.

He will be a name to watch over the next month.

Braves Right Now

The Braves are the first-place team in the National League East with a 46-27 record in 73 games.

They have gone 22-13 in 35 games at home.