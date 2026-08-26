On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves opened up a series with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park.
The Braves won by a score of 4-3.
Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Bold Statement
After the game, manager Walt Weiss made a bold statement when he met with the media.
Reporter: “Just seeing what your team’s shown you here these last two wins. You know, it’s a rough road trip, to end it the way it did and to start this series in this manner. How encouraging or happy are you?”
Weiss: “I never doubt the room in there. I never have. It’s a good room. And you know, guys play to win. They play for the team. It’s just a good group. The mentality, the makeup of the room’s really good, you know, and it has to be, because there’s no season like our season. I mean, no other sport plays virtually every day for seven months. You got to have guys that are made of the right stuff, and we do.”
Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Bold Statement After Dodgers Game