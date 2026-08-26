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Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Bold Statement After Dodgers Game

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ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 06: Atlanta Braves manager Walt Weiss looks on in the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 06, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves opened up a series with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park.

The Braves won by a score of 4-3.

Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Bold Statement

GettyManager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves speaks with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

After the game, manager Walt Weiss made a bold statement when he met with the media.

Reporter: “Just seeing what your team’s shown you here these last two wins. You know, it’s a rough road trip, to end it the way it did and to start this series in this manner. How encouraging or happy are you?”

Weiss: “I never doubt the room in there. I never have. It’s a good room. And you know, guys play to win. They play for the team. It’s just a good group. The mentality, the makeup of the room’s really good, you know, and it has to be, because there’s no season like our season. I mean, no other sport plays virtually every day for seven months. You got to have guys that are made of the right stuff, and we do.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Bold Statement After Dodgers Game

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