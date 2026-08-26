Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Bold Statement After Dodgers Game

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves opened up a series with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park.

The Braves won by a score of 4-3.

Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Bold Statement

After the game, manager Walt Weiss made a bold statement when he met with the media.

Reporter: “Just seeing what your team’s shown you here these last two wins. You know, it’s a rough road trip, to end it the way it did and to start this series in this manner. How encouraging or happy are you?”

Weiss: “I never doubt the room in there. I never have. It’s a good room. And you know, guys play to win. They play for the team. It’s just a good group. The mentality, the makeup of the room’s really good, you know, and it has to be, because there’s no season like our season. I mean, no other sport plays virtually every day for seven months. You got to have guys that are made of the right stuff, and we do.”