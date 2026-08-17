Atlanta Braves Manager Quietly Reveals Key Player Is Dealing With Injury

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves avoided a sweep when they beat the Arizona Diamondbacks (at home) by a score of 5-3.

Bryce Elder pitched 6.0 innings, allowing just one run (and four hits) with five strikeouts.

Braves Manager Reveals Key Player Is Dealing With Injury

After the game, manager Walt Weiss met with the media (via BravesVision).

He revealed that Elder has been dealing with an injury.

Weiss: “Great job by Bryce… Bryce did an outstanding job… Bryce has been fighting through some knee stuff, and not enough to make him miss a start, but he’s been fighting through it, so you tip your cap to him because he continues to take the ball, and he’s been very durable.”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the update from Weiss:

Kevin Keneely: “Walt Weiss just mentioned that Bryce Elder is pitching through a knee injury??”