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Atlanta Braves Manager Quietly Reveals Key Player Is Dealing With Injury

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 30: Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves walks to the mound in the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on July 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves avoided a sweep when they beat the Arizona Diamondbacks (at home) by a score of 5-3.

Bryce Elder pitched 6.0 innings, allowing just one run (and four hits) with five strikeouts.

Braves Manager Reveals Key Player Is Dealing With Injury

GettyBryce Elder #55 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the first inning of the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park on August 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

After the game, manager Walt Weiss met with the media (via BravesVision).

He revealed that Elder has been dealing with an injury.

Weiss: “Great job by Bryce… Bryce did an outstanding job… Bryce has been fighting through some knee stuff, and not enough to make him miss a start, but he’s been fighting through it, so you tip your cap to him because he continues to take the ball, and he’s been very durable.”

Social Media Reacts

GettyBryce Elder #55 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 05, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people were saying about the update from Weiss:

Kevin Keneely: “Walt Weiss just mentioned that Bryce Elder is pitching through a knee injury??”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Manager Quietly Reveals Key Player Is Dealing With Injury

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