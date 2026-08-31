Braves Announce Ronald Acuna Jr. News Ahead of Giants Game

Ronald Acuna Jr. has shuttled between right field and designated hitter all season. A hamstring injury sidelined him for stretches in 2026.

The five-time All-Star also battled inconsistency at the plate this summer. Manager Walt Weiss answered questions this weekend about his usage before the Atlanta Braves host the San Francisco Giants on Monday night.

Walt Weiss Explains Future Plans for Ronald Acuna Jr.

Weiss discussed Acuna’s outfield-DH rotation with Harrison Smajovits of On SI. Smajovits asked directly about Acuna’s future at designated hitter. Weiss pointed to his improved movement in the field.

“I don’t see any DH for him in the near future,” Weiss said. The comment signals Acuna’s return to an everyday outfield role.

Acuña is batting .241 this season, below his .285 career mark. Weiss gave him a rest day on Aug. 27 during a series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Acuña returned the next night with three hits, a walk and a sliding catch.

His outfield range and speed have visibly improved since. He also reached base in Sunday’s series finale. Acuña singled in the 10th inning to set up the winning run. Atlanta rallied past the Rockies, 3-2, in extra innings. Sean Murphy also homered in the comeback win.

Atlanta enters Monday on a seven-game winning streak. The Braves lead the National League East at 82-55. Right-hander Bryce Elder starts the makeup game against San Francisco. Rain postponed the original game in June.

Walt Weiss Says Hurston Waldrep Needs Surgery

The Braves also delivered difficult injury news this week. Weiss announced Friday that Hurston Waldrep needs Tommy John surgery.

The procedure will likely sideline him into 2027. Spencer Schwellenbach will have surgery on the elbow he fractured in 2025. He will also miss the remainder of the year.

Reliever Robert Suárez, out since June with elbow inflammation, played catch Friday. Spencer Strider remains unlikely to pitch again in 2026. Atlanta’s pitching depth faces a real test in October.