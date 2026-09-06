Atlanta Braves Manager Makes 3-Word Ronald Acuña Jr. Statement

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves played the third game of their series with the Phillies in Philadelphia.

The Braves won by a score of 5-4 (and took a 2-1 lead in the series).

Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a huge home run in the 8th inning to tie the game at 4-4.

He finished with two hits and four RBIs.

Braves Manager Makes Ronald Acuña Jr. Statement

After the game, Walt Weiss made a three-word statement about Acuña Jr.

Weiss (via Barrett Salle of 680 The Fan): “He’s himself again.”

Social Media On Acuña Jr

Here’s what people were saying:

StatMuse: “Ronald Acuna Jr. vs Phillies: 1 2B 1 HR 4 RBI He has 16 HR and 20 SB in 90 games this season.”

John Clark: “Ronald Acuña Junior gave himself a curtain call at CBP after he tied up the game with a big 3 run HR and the eighth inning. He has really angered Phillies fans in this series the way he pimps his home runs. Really tough loss for the Phillies. They have lost seven of nine games to the Braves this year.”

Sarah Langs: “Ronald Acuña Jr.! This home run came on a 100.5 mph pitch That’s the third-fastest pitch a Braves player has homered off of under tracking (2008), behind: 9/1/21 Eddie Rosario: 101.2 mph 4/10/22 Matt Olson: 101.0 mph”

Kevin Keneely: “RONALD ACUÑA JR. CANT BE STOPPED‼️‼️‼️”

Jesús Cano: “Ronald Acuña Jr. — A certified bad guy in Philadelphia. Braves beat the Phillies 5-4. They’ve already secured a split of the series, and will go for the win tomorrow.”

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves are the top team in the National League East with an 85-58 record in 143 games.

After one more game with the Phillies, the Braves will return home to host the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at Truist Park.