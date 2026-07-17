Atlanta Braves Manager Walt Weiss Reveals When Ronald Acuña Jr. Could Return From IL

Atlanta Braves’ Walt Weiss Reveals Ronald Acuña Jr. Could Return From IL This Homestand

Acuña has been on the injured list since June 10 with a left hamstring strain. He began a rehab assignment with the FCL Braves on July 13.

In three games with the FCL Braves, Acuña went 1-for-7 with a grand slam, two walks and five RBI.

In 53 games with Atlanta this season, Acuña has slashed .251/.373/.421 with seven home runs, 10 doubles, one triple, 22 RBI and 15 stolen bases.

Acuña is in the middle of an eight-year, $100 million contract he signed in 2019. The right fielder has club options in his contract for 2027 and 2028 at $17 million each year. The Braves are almost certain to exercise both options, as Acuña is widely viewed as one of the best players in MLB when he’s healthy.

Braves Struggling Without Ronald Acuña

Before Acuña landed on the IL, the Braves held a 45-22 record and a nine-game lead in the National League East. Since then, Atlanta has gone 10-18, lowering its record to 55-40. The Braves’ division lead no longer seems safe, as the Philadelphia Phillies are just 2 1/2 games back and the Miami Marlins are four games back.

The Braves’ lack of offensive production has been a major reason for the club’s recent skid. Since losing Acuña, Atlanta’s offense has ranked 28th in runs (111) and last in wRC+ (76) and on-base percentage (.286).

The Braves desperately need Acuña back, so it’s no surprise that the team is considering bringing him back as soon as this homestand, which will span from Friday through Thursday, starting with a three-game set against the Texas Rangers and ending with a four-game series against the San Diego Padres.

Game 1 of the three-game set between Atlanta and Texas at Truist Park is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Friday. Left-hander Chris Sale (9-6, 2.20 ERA, 117 SO, 98 IP) is slated to start for the Braves, while right-hander Cal Quantrill (3-1, 3.11 ERA, 28 SO, 46 1/3 IP) is scheduled to start for Texas. Braves fans can watch the game on BravesVision.