Wife Of Atlanta Braves Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post After Season

The Atlanta Braves had a very strong 2026 regular season.

That said, they had their year come to an end on October 7 when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.

Wife Of Atlanta Braves Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

This week, the wife of pitcher Grant Holmes (Sami) sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “A whirlwind of a postseason That felt like it ended too soon But SO grateful to experience all we did Grant making his first postseason roster, then his first wildcard appearance, first strikeout, first NLDS appearance — there aren’t words and nothing sums it up better than THANK YOU JESUS This season felt tumultuous at times; a biggg chunk of it was incredibly mentally and emotionally taxing, while simultaneously I was working through a lot of heavy personal stuff. Some days I felt like I didn’t have any extra energy to give, not even to chat with the other girls; I genuinely was emotionally surviving Then things started looking up, in every area, and feeling lighter. The Beatles “Here Comes the Sun” became really meaningful this summer. And for the season to wrap up as it did, with my brother and sister-in-law screaming and cheering for every pitch Grant threw in his first postseason appearance??? You could’ve given me 1,000,000 guesses and I still never would’ve conjured up any scenario remotely close to that. Sincerely. Baseball season takes up the majority of the year. Life happens alongside these 162 games. It’s a balance you continue to learn as you go. So much growth, meaning, and healing has happened during this season; a lot of cheering, creating, and discovery, too And I am sososo eternally grateful for the opportunities, health, and life that God has granted us to experience ♥️”

Grant commented: “Love this life with you ❤️”

Looking At Holmes’ MLB Career

Holmes was picked in the 1st round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of high school.

He has spent all three seasons of his MLB career with the Braves.

This past year, Holmes went 10-6 with a 3.44 ERA in 31 games (29 starts).