Will Atlanta Braves ‘Biggest Problem’ Hold Them Back from NL Pennant?

The Atlanta Braves have a 40-20 record this season, which is good for the best mark in Major League Baseball.

Despite dealing with injuries at the catcher position, the Braves have not slowed down.

In a recent piece by Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller, where the MLB writer names every MLB team’s biggest problem, ‘depth chart at catcher’ is thought to be an issue for Atlanta:

“When Sean Murphy was on the verge of making his 2026 debut in early May, the Braves traded Jonah Heim to the A’s for cash considerations, because who needs to roster three catchers? But Murphy made it one week before going back on the IL with a broken finger, with Drake Baldwin joining him there a week later with an oblique strain. Though it hasn’t exactly slowed this freight train down, going from a Baldwin and Murphy tandem to Chadwick Tromp and Sandy León is quite the downshift in offensive potential from the catcher spot in the lineup.”

But is the depth chart actually thin enough to hold the Braves back from advancing to the World Series?

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Drake Baldwin’s Health Solves Catcher ‘Issues’

Look, the Braves do not have an issue at catcher. If Drake Baldwin is in the lineup and behind the plate, Atlanta has perhaps the best offense in baseball.

But as he’s set to return from an oblique injury hopefully sooner rather than later, the issue for the Braves is the depth at the position, and how reliable is Sean Murphy? He’s constantly on the shelf, and the Braves still owe him $45 million.

Chadwick Tromp has had a few moments, so maybe he can move forward as the backup if Sean Murphy remains hurt or unproductive, but the position runs very thin if Baldwin has to miss more time than expected, or needs a day off or two when he returns.

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More on Braves Catchers: Will this ‘Problem’ Hold them Back?

It’s a big facetious to believe that this ‘problem’ will ultimately hold the Braves back. Atlanta is one of the best offenses in MLB, and continues to be even without Baldwin.

It’s unclear how they’re doing it, but something, whatever it is, is working, and Atlanta is rolling because of it.

Drake Baldwin can take as long as he wants because the divisional race may already be over in June for the Braves.

Especially given the fact that the Braves have very warranted aspirations of advancing to the World Series.

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