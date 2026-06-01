Cubs Urged to Make Difficult Decision on Former Top Prospect

The Chicago Cubs are receiving some good starting pitching news with the announcement by Craig Counsell that Matthew Boyd will be rejoining the team on Monday. The reports indicate that Matthew Boyd has had a very good rehab stint, and there’s no need for another start in the minors. However, the good news for the Cubs and their southpaw starter could push back the development of another younger pitcher.

CBSSports wrote (on June 1): “According to Marquee Sports Network, Cubs manager Craig Counsell said he received good feedback from Boyd’s rehab start and noted that the lefty is set to rejoin the team in Chicago on Monday. Though Boyd had been expected to make one more rehab start to get further stretched out before returning from the 15-day injured list, the Cubs could elect to activate him early to make an abbreviated start during this weekend’s series versus the Giants if he checks out well during his upcoming bullpen session.”

The Cubs may be forced to make a difficult decision on pitcher Jordan Wicks, who was once a top prospect in the Cubs system.

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What Should the Cubs Do with Jordan Wicks

Jordan Wicks has pitched parts of four seasons with the Chicago Cubs and has very underwhelming numbers. He has 101.1 total innings to his name with a 5.86 ERA to go along with. In 2026, Wicks has surrendered 11 earned runs in 6.1 innings, and the most recent one was against the St. Louis Cardinals, where Wicks gave up three earned runs in 2.0 innings.

In just 19 starts, Wicks has tallied a bWAR of -1.1. His career WHIP exceeds 1.5000, and it’s fair to assume that he might be headed back down to the minors.

With the recent news that Matthew Boyd is set to return from his knee injury, where does that leave Wicks on the roster? He isn’t really a starter, and do the Cubs really want to trust him in a leverage spot in the bullpen, given the amount of runs he’s given up? Probably not.

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Jordan Wicks Former Prospect Status

FanSided.com’s Mark Powell recently explained Jordan Wicks prospect status and his potential future status with the Cubs:

“Once the Cubs No. 7 prospect per Baseball America, Chicago starting pitcher Jordan Wicks has had an up-and-down early career in the Windy City. Wicks made his second start of the season on Sunday night against the St. Louis Cardinals but suffered an eerily similar result: a quick hook and, ultimately, a defeat. The Cubs may lack pitching depth, but every time Wicks takes the mound they’re at a severe disadvantage.”

Another option, of course, is trading Jordan Wicks, but the Cubs likely wouldn’t get much for him. Wicks is 26-years-old, and the Cubs used a first-round draft pick on him in 2021.

“If Wicks isn’t careful he’s going to find himself back in Triple-A Iowa sooner rather than later. Unlike his last start against the Pirates — in which he gave up five runs in the first inning — Wicks had some fight in him. The Cardinals had a far lower barrel rate this on Sunday than Pittsburgh did just one Wicks start prior. None of it mattered.”

As the MLB trade deadline nears, the Cubs are perhaps one of the most interesting teams to keep an eye on because of their need for pitching help and aspirations of winning the NL Pennant.

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