Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Cut By Current MLB Team

On Monday, the Atlanta Braves will be off following a four-game series with the Washington Nationals.

The Braves swept the Nationals, and they will now open up a series with the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night (at home).

Braves World Series Champion Cut By Current Team

Also on Monday, news came out that the Texas Rangers had designated Chris Martin for assignment.

He helped the Braves win the 2021 World Series title.

Rangers PR wrote: “Rangers transaction for Monday: -RHP Chris Martin reinstated from 15-day Injured List and designated for assignment With this transaction, the Rangers have 39 players on the club’s Major League roster”

Martin had been in the middle of his second season with the Rangers.

He is currently 1-1 with a 9.00 ERA in 16 games this year.

Social Media Reacts To Martin News

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

@Rangers__Nation: “The Texas Rangers have designated 40-year-old releiver, Chris Martin, for assignment. Texas activated him from the 15-day injured list but didn’t want to carry him on the MLB roster any longer. This drops their 40-man roster count to 39. A corresponding move has not yet been made.”

@BOSSportsGordo: “Oof. If this is the end of the road for him, Chris Martin had an awesome Red Sox career.”

Grant McAuley: “Fun fact: Chris Martin has pitched 11 years in the majors and made over 400 appearances. He’s never walked 10 batters in a season.”

Martin has also had stops with the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and Colorado Rockies over his 11 seasons at the MLB level.

Over 434 career games, the 40-year-old has gone 19-25 with a 3.53 ERA.

It will be interesting to see if anyone claims Martin.

Braves Right Now

The Braves are the top team in the National League East with a 67-45 record in 112 games.

They have gone 36-20 in the 56 games they have hosted at Truist Park in Atlanta.