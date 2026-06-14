ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 1: Orlando Arcia #11 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a solo home run during the third inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 1, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves finished their series with the New York Mets at Citi Field.They lost by a score of 8-1 (and dropped two out of three in the series).Braves World Series Champion Cut By Current TeamAlso on Sunday, Orlando Arcia was designated for assignment by the Minnesota Twins.Arcia had been in the middle […]
Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Cut By Current MLB Team