Hi, Subscriber

Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Cut By Current MLB Team

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 1: Orlando Arcia #11 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a solo home run during the third inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 1, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves finished their series with the New York Mets at Citi Field.

They lost by a score of 8-1 (and dropped two out of three in the series).

Braves World Series Champion Cut By Current Team

GettyOrlando Arcia #11 of the Minnesota Twins high fives teammates after scoring a run during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on May 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Also on Sunday, Orlando Arcia was designated for assignment by the Minnesota Twins.

Arcia had been in the middle of his first season with the Twins.

He batted .271 with 13 hits, one home run, two RBI’s and six runs in 18 games.

MLB Trade Rumors wrote: “Twins Select Kyler Fedko, Designate Orlando Arcia”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Cut By Current MLB Team

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x