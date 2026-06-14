Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Cut By Current MLB Team

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves finished their series with the New York Mets at Citi Field.

They lost by a score of 8-1 (and dropped two out of three in the series).

Braves World Series Champion Cut By Current Team

Also on Sunday, Orlando Arcia was designated for assignment by the Minnesota Twins.

Arcia had been in the middle of his first season with the Twins.

He batted .271 with 13 hits, one home run, two RBI’s and six runs in 18 games.

MLB Trade Rumors wrote: “Twins Select Kyler Fedko, Designate Orlando Arcia”