Atlanta Braves World Series MVP Still An MLB Free Agent After Being Cut Loose

The Atlanta Braves have a real chance of winning the 2026 World Series.

As they continue to roll through their schedule and hold a semi-comfortable lead in the NL East, it’s important to go back and check in on familiar faces who have brought the team glory in recent years.

One of those players is Jorge Soler, who many Braves fans should remember from his heroics in the 2021 World Series run.

Well, unlike the Braves’ experience in 2026, Jorge Soler has had a rough go of things, and after being cut loose by the Los Angeles Angels, Soler remains away from baseball.

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Jorge Soler Remains Unsigned as Season Winds Down

The 2026 season is rapidly coming to a close.

There’s less than three weeks remaining in the regular season, and former Braves World Series MVP Jorge Soler remains unsigned. At this point, it’s likely that Soler will have to look for future employment after the 2026 season is over.

Jorge Soler was cut loose by the Los Angeles Angels in early August.

He batted .203 this season over 86 games, with 12 home runs and 16 doubles.

The Braves had been the last team Soler played for before being traded to the Angels at the end of the 2024 season.

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Jorge Soler’s Tenure with the Braves

As many know, Jorge Soler won World Series MVP with the Atlanta Braves in 2021.

He had many memorable moments during that run, with the biggest being his monster home run against the Astros in the series-clinching win.

Across 20 at-bats in that World Series, Soler had six hits, three home runs, six RBI, and four runs scored.

He also had two stints with the Braves in the regular season (2021, 2024).

In 104 games played in a Braves uniform, Soler batted .258 with 23 home runs, 57 RBI, and an OPS+ of 132.

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