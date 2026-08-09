Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Released by Current Team

While the Atlanta Braves are taking on the New York Yankees this weekend, news about one of their former 2021 World Series Champions has spread across MLB.

Atlanta is looking to avoid the sweep at the hands of the Yanks after back-to-back one-run losses. The Braves still have a large lead in the NL East due to the Phillies not being able to gain up any ground, but getting swept is never good.

Anyway, former Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Martin was released on Saturday afternoon. He pitched for the Braves in 2021 when they won the World Series.

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Former Atlanta Braves Pitcher Chris Martin Released by Rangers

According to MLB.com’s transactions tracker, and multiple reports, Chris Martin has been released from the Texas Rangers organization.

NBC Sports.com’s Matthew Pouliot wrote (on Saturday, 8/8):

“Martin has almost always been effective when healthy, but that stopped at age 40 this year, as he gave up 14 earned runs in 14 innings for the Rangers. Still, given that his velocity hasn’t changed much, we’re guessing he’ll be offered minor league deals by a bunch of contenders.”

Martin, 40, posted an ERA of 9.00 with the Rangers this season, which is less than effective, and he also struck out just nine batters with a WHIP nearing 2.0oo, which is also less than ideal.

However, over his 11-year career in the Majors, Chris Martin has been able to find success at times. He’s played with seven total teams, and the Braves were one of the squads that Martin pitched well with.

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Chris Martin’s Tenure with the Braves

Chris Martin pitched in three seasons with the Atlanta Braves (from 2019 to 2021).

Across that span, he logged 79 total innings out of the bullpen and posted an ERA of 3.30 with 75 strikeouts.

During the Braves’ 2021 season, when they won the World Series, Martin boasted an ERA of 3.95 across 43.1 IP.

Now that Martin is officially a free agent, it will be interesting to see if any other clubs take a flyer on him.

Retirement could be in the cards for Chris Martin as well.

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