Baltimore Orioles Predicted To Trade 3-Time All-Star to American League West Contender

Going into the MLB trade deadline, one team that is going to have a lot of eyes on them is the Baltimore Orioles. They made some big moves this offseason, but it hasn’t worked out. Signing Pete Alonso and acquiring Taylor Ward from the Los Angeles Angels were two big moves.

Despite ending the Boston Red Sox’s 15-game winning streak on Wednesday night, the Orioles are three games back of the final American League wild-card spot. Forget the American League East Division; they are 9.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays.

However, there are going to be tough decisions for Mike Elias, president of baseball operations for Baltimore, when it comes to the deadline. One name that has been popular in trade rumors is Ward. However, another name that is gaining some momentum in rumors is catcher Adley Rutschman. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report listed an AL West Division contender as a potential landing spot by August 3.

Baltimore Orioles Predicted To Trade Catcher Adley Rutschman

Coming out of Oregon State, Rutschman was a prized prospect for Baltimore. However, since cracking the Orioles lineup full-time in 2022, the 28-year-old has played in 572 games while slashing .254/.342/.414. He peaked early and is someone who teams would covet, which opens the door for Elias to potentially move him for the right return. The Texas Rangers, who lead the AL West is in need of a backstop.

“Adley Rutschman is still not the ascendant star that he was for the Orioles back in 2022 and 2023. But at least he’s better, and that’s something,” Rymer wrote. “For the Rangers, he’d be every kind of upgrade. Their catchers only have a .618 OPS, so an offensive upgrade for sure. He’s also playing Gold Glove-caliber defense this year, so that as well. Basically, he’s maybe the best guy Texas can get as part of an effort to seal the deal and win the AL West.”

Unlike in previous seasons, the AL West is likely going to get just one team into postseason baseball. That will be by winning the division. Two teams, the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros, are hot on their trail. Winning the division might only take around 81 or 82 games, which is rather surprising. Rutschman isn’t a free agent until after 2027 and only makes $7.25 million next season. That’s very team-friendly.

Baltimore Orioles Looking for MLB-Ready Arms for Adley Rutschman

Baltimore needs pitching, not only for this season, but beyond. An MLB-ready arm is something that Elias would need in return. Rymer’s trade proposal gets them that from Texas.

Trade Proposal: Texas Rangers get C Adley Rutschman; Baltimore Orioles get RHP Kumar Rocker, RHP Caden Scarborough (MLB No. 80)

Right-hander Kumar Rocker, who pitched at Vanderbilt, has struggled for the Rangers and would be a change-of-scenery candidate. This season, the 28-year-old is 3-8 with a 4.13 ERA, but in three seasons. In 34 career starts, he’s just 5-17 with a 4.71 ERA. As for Caden Scarborough, he’s a young up-and-coming arm with a good fastball and an MLB-ready slider.

Rymer included the New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, and Red Sox as other potential landing spots. Elias would have to get the return he wants to acquire Rutschman, but he could be a late-season difference-maker for a team looking to win a very winnable AL West.