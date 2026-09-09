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Baltimore Orioles Pitcher Suddenly Becomes Free Agent

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Baltimore Orioles v Tampa Bay Rays
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ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - AUGUST 16: Albert Suárez #49 of the Baltimore Orioles pitches in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 16, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Parker Freedman/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Orioles and right-hander Albert Suárez have separated again.

The Orioles announced on Wednesday that Suárez cleared waivers and elected free agency rather than accept an outright assignment to Triple-A Norfolk. He can now sign with any MLB organization. The decision came three days after Baltimore designated him for assignment while recalling outfielder Rece Hinds, according to Reuters.

Suárez leaves the roster with a 2-0 record, one save, a 4.12 ERA, and a 1.25 WHIP across 59 innings and 27 relief appearances. He has not dominated, but he has given Baltimore multi-inning depth.

The central issue is flexibility. Suárez is out of minor league options, so the Orioles cannot freely shuttle him between Baltimore and Norfolk. They must expose him to waivers when they remove him from the roster, and his previous outright assignments allow him to choose free agency.

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Baltimore Orioles v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 10: Starting pitcher Albert Suárez #49 of the Baltimore Orioles throws a pitch during the first inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on September 10, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

Baltimore has selected Suárez’s contract four times in 2026, MLB Trade Rumors reported. Each return eventually led to another assignment designation when the club needed to rearrange its roster.

MLB.com documented the unusual cycle earlier this season. The Orioles non-tendered Suárez after 2025, re-signed him to a minor league contract in December, and selected his contract on April 1. He elected free agency after an April 26 designation, re-signed the next day, and quickly returned to the Majors.

Baltimore repeated the process in May and August. Suárez acknowledged the uncertainty when he returned in May.

“I’m kind of used to it. This is a thing I don’t control,” Suárez told MLB.com.

His latest trip through waivers showed that no other club wanted to claim him and immediately devote an active-roster spot to him. Free agency gives interested teams the chance to negotiate different terms.

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Texas Rangers v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – APRIL 01: Albert Suarez #49 of the Baltimore Orioles celebratess with Samuel Basallo #29 after a 8-3 victory against the Texas Rangers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 01, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

MLB Trade Rumors identified another deal with Baltimore as the most likely outcome, but neither side had announced a reunion when Suárez entered free agency.

The arrangement has delivered something to both sides. Baltimore can summon an experienced arm when its bullpen needs length. Suárez has opportunities to earn major-league pay and service time while pitching for an organization he knows.

He also has a recent track record that could attract another club. After pitching in Japan and South Korea, Suárez returned to MLB and recorded a 3.70 ERA over 133.2 innings for Baltimore in 2024. He made 24 starts among his 32 appearances that season.

Injuries limited Suárez to five outings in 2025, but the 36-year-old has handled 59 major league innings this year. He owns a 4.02 career ERA across 104 appearances with the Orioles and San Francisco Giants.

For now, Suárez can look for a steadier role. His repeated returns to Baltimore suggest this transaction may be another temporary goodbye rather than the end of his Orioles tenure.

Alvin Garcia Puerto Rican sports contributor for Heavy.com, covering primarily Major League Baseball. More about Alvin Garcia

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Baltimore Orioles Pitcher Suddenly Becomes Free Agent

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