Baltimore Orioles Announce Promotion of 4 Players During Guardians Series

The Baltimore Orioles are in the middle of a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland.
The Orioles won the first game of the series 6-4. Game 2 is slated to begin at 6:35 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.
Before Tuesday’s game, the Orioles announced the promotion of four players in the organization.
Baltimore Orioles Announce Promotion of 4 Players Amid Guardians Series
- RHP Jake Dykhoff assigned to Norfolk Tides from Frederick Keys.
- 2B Edwin Amparo assigned to Chesapeake Baysox from Frederick Keys.
- OF Félix Amparo assigned to Frederick Keys from Delmarva Shorebirds.
- RHP Isaac Silva assigned to Frederick Keys from Delmarva Shorebirds.
Dykhoff, 27, signed a minor-league deal with the Orioles back in late May.
Between rookie ball, Single-A and High-A, Dykhoff posted a 2.63 ERA over 68 1/3 innings before his recent promotion to Triple-A. The right-hander has recorded 59 strikeouts and 17 walks this season.
Edwin Amparo, 21, earned a promotion to Double-A despite hitting just .189/.314/.298 in 95 games between Single-A and High-A this season.
Edwin Amparo signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles back in 2022. Throughout his minor-league career, the second baseman has slashed .218/.344/.332 with seven home runs, 123 RBI and 120 stolen bases.
Félix Amparo, 20, has been promoted to High-A. The outfielder has already been in High-A this season. He also spent a game at the Double-A level earlier in the year.
Félix Amparo has slashed .260/.346/.312 over 92 games this season. He has been with the Orioles organization since January 2023.
Throughout his minor-league career, Félix Amparo has hit .270/.348/.359 with eight home runs and 104 RBI over 239 games.
Silva, 23, has been promoted to High-A after posting a 9.00 ERA over 27 innings between rookie ball and Single-A this season. He has collected 25 strikeouts and 14 walks this season.
The Orioles signed Silva to a minor-league contract back in July 2025. He didn’t pitch in the minors until this year.
Baltimore Orioles Right Now
The Orioles lost six games in a row before defeating the Guardians on Monday.
Baltimore trails Cleveland by three games for the final American League Wild Card spot with a 70-75 record.
Baltimore Orioles Announce Promotion of 4 Players During Guardians Series