Baltimore Orioles Announce Promotion of 4 Players During Guardians Series

The Baltimore Orioles are in the middle of a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Orioles won the first game of the series 6-4. Game 2 is slated to begin at 6:35 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Before Tuesday’s game, the Orioles announced the promotion of four players in the organization.

Baltimore Orioles Announce Promotion of 4 Players Amid Guardians Series

Via MiLB.com:

RHP Jake Dykhoff assigned to Norfolk Tides from Frederick Keys.

2B Edwin Amparo assigned to Chesapeake Baysox from Frederick Keys.

OF Félix Amparo assigned to Frederick Keys from Delmarva Shorebirds.

RHP Isaac Silva assigned to Frederick Keys from Delmarva Shorebirds.

Dykhoff, 27, signed a minor-league deal with the Orioles back in late May.

Between rookie ball, Single-A and High-A, Dykhoff posted a 2.63 ERA over 68 1/3 innings before his recent promotion to Triple-A. The right-hander has recorded 59 strikeouts and 17 walks this season.

Edwin Amparo, 21, earned a promotion to Double-A despite hitting just .189/.314/.298 in 95 games between Single-A and High-A this season.

Edwin Amparo signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles back in 2022. Throughout his minor-league career, the second baseman has slashed .218/.344/.332 with seven home runs, 123 RBI and 120 stolen bases.

Félix Amparo, 20, has been promoted to High-A. The outfielder has already been in High-A this season. He also spent a game at the Double-A level earlier in the year.

Félix Amparo has slashed .260/.346/.312 over 92 games this season. He has been with the Orioles organization since January 2023.

Throughout his minor-league career, Félix Amparo has hit .270/.348/.359 with eight home runs and 104 RBI over 239 games.

Silva, 23, has been promoted to High-A after posting a 9.00 ERA over 27 innings between rookie ball and Single-A this season. He has collected 25 strikeouts and 14 walks this season.

The Orioles signed Silva to a minor-league contract back in July 2025. He didn’t pitch in the minors until this year.

Baltimore Orioles Right Now

The Orioles lost six games in a row before defeating the Guardians on Monday.

Baltimore trails Cleveland by three games for the final American League Wild Card spot with a 70-75 record.