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Baltimore Orioles Announce Promotion of 4 Players During Guardians Series

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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 21: Manager Craig Albernaz #55 of the Baltimore Orioles talks to the media during a pre-game interview prior to the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on April 21, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Orioles are in the middle of a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Orioles won the first game of the series 6-4. Game 2 is slated to begin at 6:35 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Before Tuesday’s game, the Orioles announced the promotion of four players in the organization.

Baltimore Orioles Announce Promotion of 4 Players Amid Guardians Series

Cleveland Guardians v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MD – JUNE 24: Executive vice president and general manager for the Baltimore Orioles Mike Elias looks on during batting practice prior to a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians at the Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 24, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Via MiLB.com:

  • RHP Jake Dykhoff assigned to Norfolk Tides from Frederick Keys.
  • 2B Edwin Amparo assigned to Chesapeake Baysox from Frederick Keys.
  • OF Félix Amparo assigned to Frederick Keys from Delmarva Shorebirds.
  • RHP Isaac Silva assigned to Frederick Keys from Delmarva Shorebirds.

Dykhoff, 27, signed a minor-league deal with the Orioles back in late May.

Between rookie ball, Single-A and High-A, Dykhoff posted a 2.63 ERA over 68 1/3 innings before his recent promotion to Triple-A. The right-hander has recorded 59 strikeouts and 17 walks this season.

Tampa Bay Rays v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: A general view of the of a Postseason hat is seen after the Baltimore Orioles clinched a 2023 MLB playoff berth after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 17, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Edwin Amparo, 21, earned a promotion to Double-A despite hitting just .189/.314/.298 in 95 games between Single-A and High-A this season.

Edwin Amparo signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles back in 2022. Throughout his minor-league career, the second baseman has slashed .218/.344/.332 with seven home runs, 123 RBI and 120 stolen bases.

St Louis Cardinals v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MD – AUGUST 10: The hat and glove of Delmon Young #27 of the Baltimore Orioles sits in the dugout during the third inning of the Orioles and St. Louis Cardinals game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 10, 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Félix Amparo, 20, has been promoted to High-A. The outfielder has already been in High-A this season. He also spent a game at the Double-A level earlier in the year.

Félix Amparo has slashed  .260/.346/.312 over 92 games this season. He has been with the Orioles organization since January 2023.

Throughout his minor-league career, Félix Amparo has hit .270/.348/.359 with eight home runs and 104 RBI over 239 games.

New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MD – JUNE 13: Gloves and hats line the Baltimore Orioles dugout during the Orioles 9-4 win over the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 13, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Silva, 23, has been promoted to High-A after posting a 9.00 ERA over 27 innings between rookie ball and Single-A this season. He has collected 25 strikeouts and 14 walks this season.

The Orioles signed Silva to a minor-league contract back in July 2025. He didn’t pitch in the minors until this year.

Baltimore Orioles Right Now

Cleveland Guardians v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 07: Coby Mayo #16 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates with Christian Encarnacion-Strand #32 after hitting a home run in the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 07, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Orioles lost six games in a row before defeating the Guardians on Monday.

Baltimore trails Cleveland by three games for the final American League Wild Card spot with a 70-75 record.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Baltimore Orioles Announce Promotion of 4 Players During Guardians Series

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