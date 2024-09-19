Hi, Subscriber

Anthony Santander Sounds Off After Walk-Off HR vs Giants

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Anthony Santander

Getty Anthony Santander reacts after hitting a walk-off home run against the San Francisco Giants on September 19.

You can’t tell the story of the 2024 Baltimore Orioles without mentioning the timeliness of Anthony Santander‘s bat. His 42nd home run of the season snapped a three-game losing streak, and eliminated the San Francisco Giants from postseason contention.

In the ninth inning of a 3-3 game, Santander sent an 84.4 mph slider from Ryan Walker 390-feet to win the game for the Orioles.

“That’s a reminder of who we are,” Santander said via interpreter Brandon Quinones, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports. “Close game, we stay positive, we stay together. … That’s no pressure at all. That’s baseball.”

It’s the third walk-off home run of Santander’s career, and arguably the biggest one for Baltimore, who was 3-9 in their previous 12 games entering the game against San Francisco.

At 85-68, the Orioles are in the top Wild Card spot in the American League, and three games ahead of the Kansas City Royals in the second spot. There are nine games to go.
This story will be updated.

Collin Loring covers the NBA, WNBA and MLB for Heavy.com, where he has been a contributor since 2021. His sports coverage has also been featured at FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Strickland. More about Collin Loring

Read More
,

Comments

Anthony Santander Sounds Off After Walk-Off HR vs Giants

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x