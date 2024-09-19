Anthony Santander Sounds Off After Walk-Off HR vs Giants

You can’t tell the story of the 2024 Baltimore Orioles without mentioning the timeliness of Anthony Santander‘s bat. His 42nd home run of the season snapped a three-game losing streak, and eliminated the San Francisco Giants from postseason contention.

In the ninth inning of a 3-3 game, Santander sent an 84.4 mph slider from Ryan Walker 390-feet to win the game for the Orioles.

“That’s a reminder of who we are,” Santander said via interpreter Brandon Quinones, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports. “Close game, we stay positive, we stay together. … That’s no pressure at all. That’s baseball.”

It’s the third walk-off home run of Santander’s career, and arguably the biggest one for Baltimore, who was 3-9 in their previous 12 games entering the game against San Francisco.

At 85-68, the Orioles are in the top Wild Card spot in the American League, and three games ahead of the Kansas City Royals in the second spot. There are nine games to go.

This story will be updated.