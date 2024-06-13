Orioles’ Ace Predicted to Sign $288 Million Contract

Amid another Cy Young-worthy campaign, Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes is headed for a lucrative payday in free agency.

In a June 13 column for Bleacher Report, Zachary D. Rymer predicted that the 29-year-old will sign an eight-year, $288 million contract.

“Burnes will be coming off his age-29 season, which will make him one year older than Gerrit Cole when he signed for nine years, $324 million after the 2019 season,” Rymer wrote. “Yet even if it’s shorter by a year, the righty’s next deal could at least resemble Cole’s in average annual value. And if so, we’ll be looking at a real whopper.”

Tim Britton predicted Burnes would land an eight-year deal for $260 million prior to the season’s start on March 4.

“Let’s suggest that as the extension,” Britton wrote. “With the idea that a characteristic season from Burnes would set him up to top that valuation on the open market.”

And a characteristic season it’s been.

Burnes is 7-2 in 2024, through June 12. He’s thrown 82 strikeouts and allowed 8 home runs in 86.2 innings pitched. Baltimore’s ace has a 2.08 ERA and is in a six-way tie for most quality starts with 11.

Orioles on Tap for Multiple Contracts in Free Agency

Burnes isn’t Baltimore’s only pending free agent. Starting right-fielder Anthony Santander is also looking for a new contract.

Rymer predicts he’ll sign a four-year, $60 million deal in free agency.

“There are great hitters, there are good hitters and then there are Anthony Santanders,” Rymer wrote. “He’s one of those guys who’s more in between good and great than one might realize.”

Santander is batting .225/.303/.466 with 14 home runs and 37 RBIs.

As of June 13, he’s got 16 hits in his last 14 games, including 5 home runs and 8 RBIs.

Whether or not the Orioles are pushing to resign Santander is unclear.

They’ve got a crowded outfield featuring all of Cedric Mullins, Colton Cowser, Austin Hays, with two MLB-ready prospects in Heston Kjerstad and Kyle Stowers.

With the looming Burnes negotiations, Baltimore will have some tough decisions to make.

That includes the future of some key veterans like Hays, Mullins and Santander.

Burnes: ‘There’s Still a Lot of Room to Improve’

Burnes went seven innings, throwing 57 strikes and 6 strikeouts for a 2.08 ERA in his latest start against the Tampa Bay Rays.

He told reporters postgame that he feels his best baseball is in front of him.

“I feel like I’ve thrown the ball well but I think there’s still a lot of room to improve,” Burnes said on June 10. “My goal is to be as prepared as I can when I get out there and stick to the plan and execute as many pitches as I can for as long as I can…But I definitely don’t think this is the best I’ve thrown this year.”

On four straight wins over the Rays, he had to applaud his teammates.

“A four-game sweep on the road, it’s impressive no matter who you beat,” Burnes said. “To come in and really do everything well, pitch great, play good defense, hit the ball well, it’s tough to beat us when we’re doing all those things well.”

It’s a ninth straight quality start for the 2021 Cy Young winner.

According to Jacob Calvin Meyer of the Baltimore Sun, Burnes is the 11th pitcher in franchise history to record such a streak.

Jim Palmer is good company to keep. But he’s better company to surpass.

Burnes is threatening to do just that.

But regardless of his accolades, all indications are the Orioles ace is going to get paid.