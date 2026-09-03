Baltimore Orioles Manager Craig Albernaz Drops Blunt Quote After Rockies Loss

As the Baltimore Orioles headed out on a nine-game road trip, manager Craig Albernaz didn’t mince words about what the trip meant for his team’s playoff chances in the crazy American League wild-card race.

A three-city stop against the St.Louis Cardinals, Athletics, and Colorado Rockies offered an opportunity to make up some ground in the race for the third and final postseason spot. Baltimore went 6-3 on the trip, but how it ended has frustrated Albernaz and his team.

After winning two out of three over the Cardinals and sweeping the Athletics in West Sacramento, the Orioles dropped two out of three to the Rockies, including a 6-5 11-inning loss on Wednesday afternoon. Albernaz didn’t beat around the bush after blowing a two-run lead in the series rubber match.

Baltimore Orioles Manager Craig Albernaz Drops Blunt Quote After Series Loss To Rockies

Leading 5-3 going into the bottom of the 11th, Baltimore needed to close out that game. Instead, TJ Rumfield delivered an RBI single. With two outs, Adael Amador doubled to put runners on second and third. Brett Sullivan then dumped a two-run single into left field for the 6-5 walk-off victory. Albernaz dropped a blunt quote about the gut-wrenching loss.

“Very disappointing,” Albernaz said, per Jake Rill of MLB.com. “This one hurts.

“Ultimately, the road trips right now, they’re OK, but not good enough. When we have the lead, we’ve got to close it out.”

He’s right. What made it even more frustrating is that the Cleveland Guardians were blown out by the Toronto Blue Jays, 11-0, Wednesday night. Baltimore remains 1.5 games behind the Guardians for the third and final American League wild-card spot. They are tied with the Texas Rangers and Blue Jays in the compacted standings. A huge missed opportunity.

Colorado has 54 wins and is looking at a fourth straight 100-loss season. That’s what makes the loss more painful. If it wasn’t for a crazy game-winning catch from outfielder Colton Cowser, the Orioles could have been swept. He robbed Jake McCarthy of a walk-off two-run home run on Monday night.

Baltimore Orioles To Open Huge Series Against Boston Red Sox

Baltimore has a quick turnaround, flying back from Denver to open a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox. Interim manager Chad Tracy and his team are holding down the second AL wild-card spot. They are banged up, and their pitching has been roughed up over the last week by the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners.

The Boston series kicks off a seven-game home stand that concludes with three games against the Guardians beginning next Monday afternoon. After dropping the last two games to the Rockies, the Orioles have a golden opportunity in front of them regarding their playoff fate.

Baltimore second baseman Blaze Alexander, who had an RBI single in the top of the 11th, was quickly turning his attention to the Red Sox shortly after the loss.

“Personally, I already flushed this loss and I’m worried about Boston tomorrow,” Alexander said, per Rill. “Get to go back home. We’ve got two really big series, Boston and Cleveland. And yeah man, we’re going to show up and give our best.”

The next seven days will determine the Orioles’ playoff fate after a frustrating ending to otherwise a successful road trip.