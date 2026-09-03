Boston Red Sox Announce Starting Pitcher Against Baltimore Orioles

After losing three out of four games to the New York Yankees over the weekend, the banged-up Boston Red Sox lost two out of three at home to the Seattle Mariners this week. If not for a ninth-inning rally and extra-inning win in Game 1, they would have been swept.

After Wednesday afternoon’s 8-3 loss, the Red Sox hit the road for a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles. Boston will be looking to turn things around. If they do, they’ll do it with some of their top arms starting the four games over the weekend.

Boston Red Sox Announce Weekend Starters Against Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore begins the series losing two out of three to the Colorado Rockies and is six games behind the Red Sox. The Orioles, who need to win at least three out of four or even sweep the series to keep their faint playoff hopes alive, are 1.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the third and final American League wild-card spot. Here are the pitching matchups for the series,

Thursday: Jake Bennett (9-6, 3.27 ERA) vs. Brandon Young (9-3, 3.38 ERA), 7:15 p.m.

Friday: Ranger Suárez (5-4, 3.64 ERA) vs. Shane Baz (5-14, 4.01 ERA), 7:05 p.m.

Saturday: Sonny Gray (16-4, 2.82 ERA) vs. Chris Bassitt (6-4, 4.97), 7:05 p.m.

Sunday: Payton Tolle (8-6, 3.23 ERA) vs. Kyle Bradish (7-12, 4.01 ERA), 1:35 p.m.

Gray returns to the mound after having his start skipped on Tuesday night against the Mariners with 22-year-old Jedixson Paez starting in his place. Gray will pitch in Saturday night’s game against Bassitt, Baltimore’s free agent addition last winter. As for Gray, it was more about rest than worry about an injury.

“I wouldn’t call it prioritizing rest. I think it was necessary,” Tracy said, per Conor Ryan of Boston Globe.com. “Wasn’t just like, ‘hey, let’s do this.’ It was necessary. It was a conversation that happened a while ago, and then as he had the last couple outings and continued to talk, it felt like it was necessary for him to get some rest, for him physically to stay online.”

Boston’s pitching has been roughed up for 50 runs in their last five games. Seattle’s offense came into the series struggling, but they put up at least eight runs in all three games.

Boston Red Sox Looking To Get Healthy

Boston heads to Baltimore banged up. First baseman Willson Contreras is on the injured list. Newly acquired catcher Adley Rutschman has been out of the lineup with a right elbow issue. Center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela left Wednesday’s loss in the sixth inning with quadriceps tightness.

The Red Sox have gotten shortstop Trevor Story and outfielder Roman Anthony back from the injured list. Pitchers Garrett Crochet and Tanner Houck are trying to work their way back, while reliever Justin Slaten has hit a bump in the road in his recovery.

After the Yankees’ 6-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels in extra innings on Wednesday night, Boston is five games back of the first AL wild-card spot. Unless something bizarre happens, the two rivals are on a collision course later this month for a best-of-three wild-card series in the Bronx. Boston needs to figure out their pitching troubles before then.