Orioles’ Craig Albernaz Comments on Booing Amid White Sox Series

During the Baltimore Orioles’ matchup against the Chicago White Sox on Monday, the ballclub was met with booing from fans.

Manager Craig Albernaz recently stepped forward and provided a statement regarding fan disapproval at Camden Yards.

Orioles’ Craig Albernaz Says Fans ‘Have Every Right To Boo’

According to Jake Rill of MLB.com (via X), Albernaz can’t blame the fans for their frustrations.

“The fans have every right to boo,” said Albernaz. “It’s one of those things where we play the game to win, to go out there and have fun. At the end of the day, this is a game, make sure our guys are going out and having fun. But also, we’re trying to go out there and win every night, and we have not been playing our best baseball.”

He added, “The fans that are there, they’re paying their hard-earned money to watch us play and win and play good baseball and competitive baseball, and they have every right to boo.”

Albernaz bluntly stated that Baltimore is “coming up short.”

The Orioles have now lost three consecutive games — one to the White Sox and two to the Washington Nationals last weekend.

To be candid, Baltimore’s finish on Monday night was rather sloppy, hence the chorus of disapproval by fans in the stands.

Albernaz has also made his displeasure extremely clear, and he, too, is aiming to see a bright turnaround during Tuesday’s clash.

Where the Orioles Stand Right Now

As mentioned, Baltimore is trying to escape its disappointing losing skid this week.

At 6:35 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the Orioles will be hosting Chicago for a second matchup at Camden Yards.

While it’s not too late to win the series, the White Sox have become one of the most dominant teams in the American League.

In fact, they are third in the AL, trailing the New York Yankees (48-36) and the Tampa Bay Rays (48-33).

Chicago owns an impressive overall record of 44-39.

Baltimore, however, lands closer to the bottom of the AL with its underwhelming 39-47 record.

In the AL East, specifically, they are ranked second-to-last, just barely ahead of the Boston Red Sox (37-46).

In the skipper’s own words, “Our job, for us, is to go out there and give the city and the fans something they can stand behind and have pride in.”

Although fans are clearly frustrated by Baltimore’s poor performances, there’s still ample opportunity for the franchise to pull ahead.

We are now halfway through the regular season, and postseason contention is on the line.

It’s always best to expect the unexpected in the game of baseball.

Just as the former AL East leaders, the New York Yankees, were recently shredded by the Red Sox, who are dead last in the division, fans shouldn’t give up on their Baltimore franchise just yet.