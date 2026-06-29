Baltimore Orioles Explain Gunnar Henderson Decision Before White Sox Game

The Baltimore Orioles announced a shakeup in their lineup ahead of their series against the Chicago White Sox.

As released by the franchise (via X), 25-year-old Gunnar Henderson will be leading off this time.

Orioles Explain Henderson Decision

Per Orioles beat reporter Jake Rill of MLB.com (via X), skipper Craig Albernaz weighed in on Henderson moving to the leadoff spot.

“It’s a long run from Ward out to left field after the inning’s over, run down, grab his stuff and go lead off,” said Albernaz. “So just want to switch it up.”

He further stated that it has been considered to move Henderson down in the lineup considering his persistent struggles.

Snapshot of Henderson’s MLB Career

Baltimore selected Henderson 42nd overall in the second round of the 2019 MLB draft.

He made his debut with the ballclub in August 2022.

So far, his most productive season on offense has been 2024, when he slashed .281/.364/.529 with a career-high .893 OPS and 37 homers through 159 games.

This year, he is slashing .221/.291/.410 with a .701 OPS and 16 home runs through 84 games.

Henderson is now playing in his fifth year of Major League Baseball.

Each season has been spent with the Orioles.

His 2026 campaign has been particularly frustrating, and he’s stuck in a slump at the plate.

Compared to the level of production fans saw earlier in his career, his performance has been on a downward spiral.

As it is, this has not been a desirable season for Baltimore, and Henderson’s downfall is only hurting the franchise at this time.

“He had great swings,” said Albernaz, per Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner. “It’s just, nothing’s falling for him right now.”

Henderson stated, “I mean, I’ve been trying to do any and everything that I can to help the team win, because it really doesn’t feel like I’m doing that, offensively, at least. It just sucks, man”

With this in mind, it’s rather surprising to see him claim the leadoff spot.

Despite the ongoing obstacles, the ballclub continues to hold a positive mindset, as does Henderson.

It’s not too late for things to turn around, but the clock is ticking. Ultimately, postseason contention is on the line at this point in the year.

Orioles in the Standings

Currently navigating a two-game losing skid to the Washington Nationals over the weekend, Baltimore is looking to get itself on track.

This includes their 25-year-old shortstop.

Now, the organization is gearing up for a three-game homestand against the White Sox at Oriole Park.

The first clash will begin on Monday, June 29, at 6:35 p.m. ET.

Looking at the American League East, Baltimore is 39-46 overall as they enter their next matchup.

This places them second-to-last in their division.

They’re just barely edging out the Boston Red Sox (36-46).

The Tampa Bay Rays (48-33), the New York Yankees (48-35) and the Toronto Blue Jays (39-45) lead the pack in first, second and third, respectively.

Henderson isn’t the only player who needs to start heating his bat to bring the franchise into contention, but he is a key factor.

Bottom line, the organization is depending on him.