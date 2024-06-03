Craig Kimbrel Reacts to ‘Dominant’ Turnaround with Orioles

From the starters to the bullpen to closers, Baltimore Orioles pitching has been a roller coaster all season. Craig Kimbrel is hoping to provide some consistency now that he’s found his groove again.

Coming off his eighth-straight game without allowing a hit, a score, or a walk, Kimbrel talked with reporters about his “simple” resurgence.

“It’s been simple,” Kimbrel told MASN Sports on June 3. “It’s just throwing strikes and not making bad pitches.”

For context, in the five games prior, he allowed 6 hits, 6 scores, and 7 walks.

“I’ve been able to get ahead of guys and I’ve been having opportunities to strike them out or get them to swing at pitches out of the zone,” Kimbrel continued. “When I’ve fallen behind guys, I’ve been able to make certain pitches to get them to swing and miss, in on the hands, or getting lucky and they’re hitting it hard at somebody and getting kind of a free out.”

64-percent of Kimbrel’s 89 pitches over the last eight games have been called strikes, and 27-percent have been called looking. Those numbers were 50-percent and 17-percent respectively in the five games prior.

Kimbrel’s turnaround is paramount with the trade deadline less than two months away.

Baltimore is considered a buyer on the bullpen market, largely because of their closer’s downswing. There will be less pressure on the Orioles to overpay in any deal if Kimbrel is still shoving come the deadline.

Kimbrel Not Allowing Health Excuses

After a strong start to the season, many were quick to blame a back issue for Kimbrel’s slump.

In an April 26 game against the Oakland Athletics, Kimbrel threw his team (and himself) out of it.

He left the game in the ninth inning with what was deemed upper back tightness by the Orioles. It was a second consecutive blown save.

Still, Kimbrel shoots down the the opportunity to use the injury as an excuse for his slump.

“Feeling better,” Kimbrel told MASN. “But at this point in my career it’s come in and figure it out every day. But I’ve been on a good roll the last couple weeks and hopefully I can keep it going.”

Whatever was bothering him has clearly healed. Or he’s found a way to pitch around it. His job and Baltimore are better for it.

But if the rest of the rotation can get healthy, this Orioles team has a chance at fulfilling it’s World Series aspirations.

Means/Wells Out for Season, Kremer is Progressing

The pitching roller coaster hasn’t been just health, and it hasn’t been just performance. It’s been a combination of both in Baltimore.

In the latest of sagas, starters John Means and Tyler Wells were shut down for the 2024 season. The latter due to a forearm issue, and the former due to elbow inflammation.

Both will undergo elbow surgeries and target 2025 returns, according to team general manager Mike Elias.

“They’re getting work done on their ligaments,” Elias told reporters on May 31. “And that’s going to knock them out for the rest of this year.”

Elsewhere, Dean Kremer remains out and on the 15-Day Injured List with his triceps issue.

But all the reports are good, indicating he’ll be ready to return on June 5.

“He’s doing well,” Brandon Hyde told MASN Sports on May 28. “It’s getting a little bit better every day. The soreness has gone down. Should be expecting to play catch here soon. So far so good with him.”

Kimbrel himself may not be a starter, but poor performance on the mound from one arm has a ripple effect that touches the entire staff.

For every starter that doesn’t perform, a bullpen arm may be forced out early. The same can be said for closers.

As the pitching staff continues to take shape, relying on a nine-time All-Star to close out games isn’t the worst place to be.

Provided he’s playing like it. Kimbrel is.