Ex-Orioles SP Kyle Gibson Leaves Message for Team in Dugout

Ahead of a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals, the Baltimore Orioles have a message waiting for them in the visitor’s dugout, courtesy of former starting pitcher Kyle Gibson.

“No water hoses allowed in dugout,” reads the sign printed and posted in Busch Stadium.

Update: he found a way pic.twitter.com/TFZwF8khAI — Danielle Allentuck (@d_allentuck) May 20, 2024

Danielle Allentuck of the Baltimore Banner was first with a picture of Gibson’s joke for his former Baltimore teammates.

The 36-year old pitcher is referring to the Orioles’ celebratory “Hydration Station,” which players drink from after hitting a home run.

Gibson alluded to the idea of doing something to welcome his old teammates to St. Louis when speaking with reporters pregame.

“I was trying to figure out a way I could create a sign and put it in the dugout to let them know that hoses and watering devices aren’t allowed here,” Gibson said on May 20. “Hopefully our pitching staff can keep them off that and it stays dry.”

Gibson spent last season with Baltimore in a starting role, going 15-9 on the season.

He quickly became a fan favorite after signing his one-year, $10-million deal in December of 2023.

Gibson’s thrown 43 strikeouts in 55 innings in 2024, and holds 4.09 ERA. He’ll start against the Orioles in the series finale on May 22.

A win will require Gibson’s best stuff, facing a Baltimore offense that is on an absolute tear.

Brandon Hyde Responds to Gibson

Team manager Brandon Hyde‘s reaction to Gibson’s sign was simply accepting it as a challenge for his team in the series opener.

“I hope we break the rule like six times today,” Hyde told reporters pregame on May 19.

Don’t count a hot night out for the Orioles who are tied with the New York Yankees for the MLB lead in home runs this season.

They’re facing a Cardinals pitching staff that’s collectively given up 56 home runs in 2024, good for fifth-worst in MLB. Batters are hitting .263 against St. Louis arms, which is second only to the Colorado Rockies for the highest opponent batting average.

But for Baltimore, it all starts with their leadoff hitter, Gunnar Henderson.

He enters the series opener against St. Louis with a home run in five of his last nine games.

Gunnar Henderson up to 15 Home Runs

At 22 years old, Henderson may be the hottest hitter in baseball.

He’s up to 15 home runs on the season in just 44 games. That ties Kyle Tucker of the Houston Astros for the lead in MLB.

When asked if he’s vying for the league lead, Henderson was quick to counter that his approach is team-oriented first.

“Yeah, I mean, yeah,” Henderson told The Baltimore Sun on May 19. “Who wouldn’t say they want to be at the top in home runs in the major leagues? But, yeah, just going out there and trying to help the team win. If homers come with it, then so be it.”

Baltimore’s skipper has seen enough to call Henderson one of the best players in MLB.

“It’s 15 homers in less than two months from a guy in his second full year in the big leagues,” Hyde said on May 19. “It’s pretty amazing. Not only that but the shortstop defense he plays and a stolen base today. Just an all-around game. He’s a fun player to watch. He’s one of the best players in the game right now and he’s dangerous at the plate.”

The reigning AL Rookie of the Year is slashing .270/.348/.598 with an .946 OPS. And he’s showing no signs of stopping.

Gibson and the Cardinals will do their best to slow Henderson, and the Orioles’ celebrations, down in this mid-May series.