Orioles Announce Jackson Holiday Injury News Ahead of Matchup vs. Mets

The Baltimore Orioles, who are still very much in the AL Wild Card race, will have to continue the race without a key infielder.

Ahead of the Orioles’ final game of a series against the New York Mets, second baseman Jackson Holliday, who is on the 10-day injured list with left wrist inflammation, says MLB.com’s Jake Rill.

The infielder is “banged up,” says manager Craig Albernaz. Infielder Jose Barrero had his contract selected from Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding move.

This doesn’t mean that Holliday is out for the remainder of the 2026 regular season. The 22-year-old was placed on the injured list on Sept. 15, making him eligible to return on Sept. 25. That day is the start of a three-game series against the New York Yankees, Jake Rill added.

Jackson Holliday’s Injury-Riddled 2026 Season

Jackson Holliday, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, has dealt with multiple injuries throughout 2026.

Holliday suffered a fractured hamate bone in his right hand during Spring Training. The injury required surgery, and Holliday would return in mid-May. He has since stayed healthy before being placed on the injured list on Tuesday.

Luckily, the recent setback isn’t to the hand that Holliday injured earlier in the season.

Across 98 games in 2026, Holliday is batting .229/.300/.340 with seven home runs, 30 RBIs, and eight stolen bases. All of these numbers are down from his 2025 production.

He joins Blaze Alexander (back discomfort) as an infield option for the Orioles, who has been on the injured list over the past week.

Orioles Remain in AL Wild Card Race

An AL East title is out of reach for the Baltimore Orioles, who are 18 games behind the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays. However, a postseason berth in the Wild Card is still very much in the picture.

Entering Wednesday, the Orioles join multiple teams that are fighting for the final spot in the AL Wild Card. The Chicago White Sox currently hold the spot, but Baltimore trails by three games.

After finishing off their series against the New York Mets on Wednesday, the Orioles face three remaining series against postseason contenders. Baltimore hosts the Milwaukee Brewers and the Toronto Blue Jays in three-game series before finishing off the regular season at the New York Yankees.