Jackson Holliday Responds to Orioles Trade Rumors

With the MLB trade deadline fast approaching, the Baltimore Orioles are exploring trades for starting and relief pitchers. Would they deal Jackson Holliday for a top talent?

His name has come up in rumors involving a potential acquisition of Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. David Hall of The Virginian-Pilot asked Holliday if he was aware of the rumors.

“Obviously, I don’t live in a cave,” Holliday told Hall. “I have Instagram and Twitter. Yeah, I see them. But I’m just trying to come out here and focus on getting better every day. At the end of the day, whatever happens happens. But I’m trying to focus on playing baseball here and for the Orioles.”

Asked about the $8.19 million signing bonus Baltimore gave him, and whether or not that gives him a sense of being untouchable, Holliday simply maintained his focus is on the Orioles.

“I would like to think so, but you never know. Like I said, my focus is here with the Orioles, trying to get better each and every day and help this team win and help the big league team win, hopefully here very soon,” Holliday continued. “That’s my goal. So nothing other than that is what I’m focusing on right now.”

Holliday spent 10 games with Baltimore for his debut MLB stint earlier this season. He went 2-of-34 at the plate and has spent his season with the Triple-A affiliate Norfolk Tides since.

Coby Mayo Admits To Keeping Tabs On Trade Rumors

Coby Mayo, the Orioles’ number three ranked prospect, has also been the subject of trade rumors. He admitted to Hall that he keeps up with it, but tries to focus on his the games at hand.

“I’ve always said I’d be lying to say that we don’t look at it and follow it because it’s our future, and we kind of just want to see what’s out there and what may happen,” Mayo told Hall. “You may think about those things, but right now, we have a game tonight, and that’s all you have to really worry about.”

It appears Mayo could be staying in Baltimore though. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Orioles are “entertaining” trade interest on Ryan Mountcastle, the team’s starting first baseman.

“In addition to searching for a starting pitcher, the Orioles are checking in on virtually every quality reliever available and entertaining interest in some of their veteran position players, sources said,” Rosenthal wrote on July 25. “Moving Mountcastle also would clear a spot for top prospect Coby Mayo, a corner infielder who entered Wednesday batting .297 with 19 homers and a .967 OPS at Triple A.”

Mountcastle Addresses Trade Rumors

After scoring the winning run in the Baltimore’s series finale against the Miami Marlins, Mountcastle spoke with reporters. He was asked about his name being mentioned in trade rumors.

“I don’t know,” Mountcastle said, according to Steve Melewski of MASN Sports. “I’m just out there playing. I haven’t really seen anything, so, I haven’t heard anything. Just going to go out there and keep playing.”

Mountcastle is amid his fifth MLB campaign, and all of them have been with Baltimore. He’s batting .271/.310/.441 with 12 home runs and 44 RBIs in 2024.